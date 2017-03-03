 
March 2017
Anti-Bullying Non-Profit Nominated for Prestigious New Jersey State Governor's Jefferson Award

Teach Anti Bullying Inc. honored to be nominated by NJ State Elks Association
 
 
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Teach Anti Bullying Inc. (TAB), a Pennsylvania based non-profit organization, has been nominated for the prestigious New Jersey Governor's Jefferson Award (http://www.njgovernorsawards.com/). The Jefferson Awards were founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy and Senator Robert Taft to honor people who do outstanding community service.

Safety and Security Coordinator for the NJSEA, Bill Applegate, nominated the organization stating, "It is my understanding that since they first started on their pathway to helping those in need, they have reached over 60,000 children …"  The organization, TAB, had presented at the New Jersey Elks Association's Pathway to Leadership Conference. He continued, "Issues concerning bullying, child abuse and drug abuse are all too often swept under the rug.  Thank you for being a champion for the abused and unheard."

Teach Anti Bullying's Founder, Dr. Claudio Cerullo responded, "It is truly an honor to be nominated for this Award.  But that is not why we do what we do.  The children and families we help every day make our efforts all worth it."

The announcement of the winners of the Governor's Jefferson Awards is expected in the next few months.

About Teach Anti Bullying Inc (TAB):

Teach Anti Bullying Inc is an anti-bullying and school violence prevention non-profit that assists schools, communities, and organizations nationwide in the programmatic development of both bullying prevention and school violence preparedness. To support their mission, they offer education, school and community presentations, student assemblies, and conferences throughout the United States.  More information is available at www.TeachAntiBullying.com

Contact
Maria L. Novak
***@maria-l-novak.com
Source:Teach Anti Bullying Inc.
Email:***@maria-l-novak.com
