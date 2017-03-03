News By Tag
Anti-Bullying Non-Profit Nominated for Prestigious New Jersey State Governor's Jefferson Award
Teach Anti Bullying Inc. honored to be nominated by NJ State Elks Association
Safety and Security Coordinator for the NJSEA, Bill Applegate, nominated the organization stating, "It is my understanding that since they first started on their pathway to helping those in need, they have reached over 60,000 children …" The organization, TAB, had presented at the New Jersey Elks Association's Pathway to Leadership Conference. He continued, "Issues concerning bullying, child abuse and drug abuse are all too often swept under the rug. Thank you for being a champion for the abused and unheard."
Teach Anti Bullying's Founder, Dr. Claudio Cerullo responded, "It is truly an honor to be nominated for this Award. But that is not why we do what we do. The children and families we help every day make our efforts all worth it."
The announcement of the winners of the Governor's Jefferson Awards is expected in the next few months.
About Teach Anti Bullying Inc (TAB):
Teach Anti Bullying Inc is an anti-bullying and school violence prevention non-profit that assists schools, communities, and organizations nationwide in the programmatic development of both bullying prevention and school violence preparedness. To support their mission, they offer education, school and community presentations, student assemblies, and conferences throughout the United States. More information is available at www.TeachAntiBullying.com
