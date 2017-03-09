News By Tag
TJ Group Marketing Corporation - New Website Launch 2017
TJ Group Marketing Corporation UK (UK TOP 20 MARKETING COMPANY) is announcing the launch of the new website with new services such as: Marketing, SEO, Linkbuilding services, Consulting, Social Media Services and more
TJ Group Corporation is a different type of marketing / SEO company. These 7 factors make the difference to decide the right marketing firm for your business. These are the main factors:
3rd We combine innovation mindset, strategy, execution
4th we aren't a "creative agency" but a corporation that look through global market, The great B2B marketing is not about pretty advertisements. We generate powerful sales results by focusing on lead generation and market awareness
7th we are pragmatic. We execute marketing for complex and technical businesses who often have not had marketing functions in the past. We understand how to operate on limited budgets, generate returns, and grow from there.
Sometimes your best resource for new ideas are what others have already been doing. While you need original ideas, sometimes it's more effective to place your bets on things that have already been proven to be a success. Don't copy exactly what another company is doing, but adapt ideas for your situation. The best places to borrow from are businesses in other verticals, and businesses in other geographies. You can bring a brand new concept to your local market that will achieve a break-through, without the risk of an untested concept.
When you want to make your marketing plan strategic (and accountable)
Official Website: http://tjgroupcorp.com/
Travis Simons - Senior Sales and Marketing Manager
***@tjgroupcorp.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2017