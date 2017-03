TJ Group Marketing Corporation - New Website Launch 2017

TJ Group Marketing Corporation UK (UK TOP 20 MARKETING COMPANY) is announcing the launch of the new website with new services such as: Marketing, SEO, Linkbuilding services, Consulting, Social Media Services and more

Travis Simons - Senior Sales and Marketing Manager

***@tjgroupcorp.com Travis Simons - Senior Sales and Marketing Manager

-- TJ Group Marketing Corporation is announcing the launch of the new website with new services available. It includes Marketing, SEO, Linkbuilding services, Consulting, Social Media Services and more. The company provides marketing services for startups, small/medium size companies. Offer Quality Link Building Service and Affordable Professional SEO Services for individuals and firms. They also help B2Bcompanies accelerate sales with powerful marketing with improved interface.TJ Group Corporation is a different type of marketing / SEO company. These 7 factors make the difference to decide the right marketing firm for your business. These are the main factors:1st We are business-to-business (B2B) experts,2nd We embed3rd We combine innovation mindset, strategy, execution4th we aren't a "creative agency" but a corporation that look through global market, The great B2B marketing is not about pretty advertisements. We generate powerful sales results by focusing on lead generation and market awareness5th we are tactics-agnostic6th we are a complete marketing department solution7th we are pragmatic. We execute marketing for complex and technical businesses who often have not had marketing functions in the past. We understand how to operate on limited budgets, generate returns, and grow from there.Sometimes your best resource for new ideas are what others have already been doing. While you need original ideas, sometimes it's more effective to place your bets on things that have already been proven to be a success. Don't copy exactly what another company is doing, but adapt ideas for your situation. The best places to borrow from are businesses in other verticals, and businesses in other geographies. You can bring a brand new concept to your local market that will achieve a break-through, without the risk of an untested concept.When you want to make your marketing plan strategic (and accountable), you have to be able to connect what's being done in marketing with what the company wants to achieve overall. For some companies, this means that the marketing function has to make sure the corporate goals are set. (We see a surprising number of situations where the company goals are not established, which makes it tricky to be accountable for marketing goals).Official Website: http://tjgroupcorp.com/