USWNT and Carolina Courage Standout Jessica McDonald Latest Soccer Player to join Like A Pro

 
 
Jessica McDonald
Jessica McDonald
 
DENVER - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) added another professional women's soccer player recently. Jessica McDonald, a striker for the North Carolina Courage (formerly West New York) NWSL team and the US Women's National Soccer Team, joins a growing roster of professional soccer players on Like A Pro. Prior to her time in the NWSL, Jessica played in Australia for the Melbourne Victory. She was a standout forward at the University of North Carolina and was a member of the 2008 NCAA National Champion Tar Heels team.  McDonald was also a track and basketball standout at Cactus High School in Glendale, AZ.

Being a part of Like A Pro gives athletes like Jessica McDonald a better opportunity to share information with fans that typically is not a part of the statistics-driven sports media.  Youth and adult fans alike are curious about the specific workouts, supplements, gear and nutrition that professional athletes incorporate into their lives.  Within her profile, Jessica identifies her Nike Hypervenom Cleats (http://bit.ly/2mZ4Npz) and offers a quick and easy way to purchase her USWNT Jersey (http://bit.ly/2mZ0k64), among other favorite products of hers.  "My daughter wanted to buy the same cleats as her favorite soccer player, and we couldn't find the answer," stated Like A Pro CEO Scott Schaible.  "That was the inception moment for Like A Pro, to make it easier to identify – and purchase – the gear that these athletes use and trust," he continued.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

