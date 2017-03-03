News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
USWNT and Carolina Courage Standout Jessica McDonald Latest Soccer Player to join Like A Pro
Being a part of Like A Pro gives athletes like Jessica McDonald a better opportunity to share information with fans that typically is not a part of the statistics-driven sports media. Youth and adult fans alike are curious about the specific workouts, supplements, gear and nutrition that professional athletes incorporate into their lives. Within her profile, Jessica identifies her Nike Hypervenom Cleats (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse