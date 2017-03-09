Multi-Family Apartment Building in Medford, Oregon for Sale

Affordable housing 50 unit multi-family apartment building across from city center full occupancy, additional parking lot and garages is up for sale for $5,265,000

Medford Plaza - entire building

Contact

Midtown Marketing Group Inc.

***@midtownmktg.com Midtown Marketing Group Inc.

End

-- Russ Dale Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 235 South Oakdale, 50 units located in the heart of Medford, Oregon, a city on the I-5 corridor. Built in 1952, The Medford Plaza has only had two owners in its history. Russ Dale Properties has owned the building for the last 30+ years. Mr. Dale has built many homes, commercial buildings, hospitals, and was a partner of the Northgate Shopping Center in central Medford. Dale has always taken a great deal of pride of ownership by not allowing any deferred maintenance to diminish the value of The Medford Plaza.This 7-story building with 50 apartments and three cell towers occupies a premier location in downtown Medford, surrounded by the City Hall, the City Hall Annex, the Justice Center, the new Medford Police Department, the Jackson County Health Care Department, and the County Court House. It is a short walking distance to the Rogue Valley Public Transit station, hosts more than 40 on-site parking spaces for residents and includes an additional parking lot and municipal parking across the street. Alba City Park is only a short walk and there is an on-site private park.The Medford Plaza was designed by Don Byers, an innovative architect known for his cross-shaped buildings that provides natural light to most apartments from three sides, providing warm and inviting living environments. The Medford Plaza is on the Historic Register because of its classic integration of Art Deco-Modern themes and benefits from reduced property taxes. Construction is all low-maintenance cement and steel, has a very simple centralized water transport heating and cooling system, is very inexpensive to operate, and is in excellent condition.When first constructed, The Medford Plaza was the only building in Southern Oregon that offered privacy, prestige, security and safety in a premier location. As pristine, historic, 50-unit apartment building for more than 30 years and it has paid for itself many times over. It has been maintained at 100% occupancy for decades, has three cell towers, is the most strategically located in the county and has no deferred maintenance.Recent upgrades include: A new high definition video surveillance system that is monitored from the front office, in all common areas, new carpeting, new LED lighting and high-illumination paint in all common areas. With many long-time residents who demonstrate "pride of home", incidents that are common at garden style apartments are minimal at The Medford Plaza.