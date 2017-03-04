 
Walo Honored With 16 Wins, Top Prize and First Award of its Kind at 2017 Dallas ADDYs

This year's wins reaffirm the agency's position as an emerging leader in the industry.
 
 
DALLAS - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent idea shop, WALO took home 16 wins at the 2017 Dallas American Advertising Federation Awards (ADDYs) on February 23, 2017. The agency's campaign for Jarritos, "The Journey," which tells the often untold and unseen story of the immigrant struggle, was responsible for the majority of the wins. The campaign included three spots in English and Spanish as well as several online videos and social media posts.

"We are so glad to have won, but the awards mean so much more than that. This win means the campaign touched people's hearts and made an impact for the better," said Walter Barraza, Co-Founder and Creative Director at WALO. "It's what Jarritos and the team set out to do. We wanted to bring unity and celebrate all the immigrants who make this country great."

Last year, WALO won its first National ADDY after only being in business for a little over a year. This year's 16 ADDY wins, which included the coveted Overall Best of Show, reaffirms the agency's position as an emerging leader in the industry. The agency has advanced its gold and silver wins to the district level, with judging taking place in early March.

WALO was also the recipient of AAF Dallas' first ever Mosaic Award. The Mosaic Award celebrates campaigns and agencies who display a strong sense of diversity and inclusion. Acceptance of the AAF Dallas Mosaic comes after a big win at the prestigious National Mosaic Awards where WALO won the Multicultural Talent In Advertising Award for the diverse combination of agency, cast, production and post-production crews that played a part in bringing "The Journey" to life.

The campaign also won Best of Show in Broadcast, Gold in Branded Content & Entertainment and Online, Film, Video & Sound. Silver titles were given in Consumer Website, Internet Commercial Campaign, Illustration Series, Cinematography, Music, Voiceover, Sound Design, Integrated Branded Content Campaign, and Copywriting. Lastly, Bronze medals were given in Branded Content and Entertainment for Online Film and Social Media, Single Execution.

See the campaign here (https://www.facebook.com/Jarritos/videos/10154581593203582/).

WALO
Laurencia Durán
