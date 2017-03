Grief Reiki® LLC Launches First Mobile App

Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards App Now Available for Android Devices

-- Grief Reiki® LLC, a company dedicated to providing emotional. physical and spiritual healing to those suffering from grief and loss, announced today the launch of their first mobile app for Android devices.Hailed as a "first-of-its-kind", theprovides comforting thoughts and messages users can carry with them and access anytime or anywhere on their Android mobile device. As a companion to the recently released, the Oracle Cards help users to integrate the emotional, physical and spiritual aspects of grief. The approach is to pick-a-card and then read the corresponding message of comfort and hope. The message is usually what a griever needs to hear most. Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards will touch broken hearts in ways that are comforting and transforming. In understanding grief more completely, users will find they are better able to make it through its difficult journey. Their own broken hearts may in fact begin to heal.The Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards App is available for $2.99 USD on. Download at: https://goo.gl/ uKJj8U Grief Reiki® LLC, offers a multidimensional approach to grief through emotional recovery, physical and spiritual healing. They help their clients to recover from grief by providing them with a safe, compassionate, and healing environment for their journey. Grief Reiki® LLC is based out of El Segundo, CA.To learn more, visit their website at: www.grief-reiki.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/griefreikiTwitter: www.twitter.com/griefreiki+++