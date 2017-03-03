 
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Jennifer Leigh Warren Sings Bassey, Holiday and Simone

The Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series at Rubicon Theatre Company kicks off with Broadway sensation Jennifer Leigh Warren (Big River).
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Broadway Concert Series starts off with the superbly talented Jennifer Leigh Warren in an intimate new concert, created with renowned musical director GERALD STERNBACH. Jennifer puts her own fresh spin on legendary songs of Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and other women who inspired and influenced her. Songs include "God Bless the Child," "Little Girl Blue," "Bill Bailey," "All of Me" and "Big Spender." Recently reprising her role as Mrs. Fezziwig in Rubicon's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, audiences will remember Jennifer's lush, nuanced stylings and big beautiful belt from Lonesome Traveler, in which she also performed Off Broadway. Jennifer came to the attention of the music world when she originated the role of Crystal in the New York production of Little Shop of Horrors, followed by performances in the original Broadway cast of Marie Christine at Lincoln Center, and Big River, where Roger Miller wrote the show-stopping song "How Blest We Are" especially for her. She is an Ovation Award Winner, Backstage Garland Award-winner, and won two Broadway World Awards in the same season for her portrayal of the fairy godmother in the first U.S. pantomime production A Cinderella Christmas, and her one-woman concert event Diamonds are Forever.

Other notable stage credits include her NAACP Theatre Award-nominated performance as Julia in Having It All at The Laguna Playhouse. Last year, she performed as "the Blues Singer" in the first tour (USA, Canada and Alley Theater) of A Night with Janis Joplin. Regional credits include Gretchen Cryer's I'm Still Getting My Act Together at the Laguna Playhouse, Sir Peter Hall's Shakespeare Repertory Company at the Ahmanson Theatre, The Education of Randy Newman at South Coast Repertory, The Princess and the Black-Eyed Pea at San Diego Repertory. For Reprise in Los Angeles she starred as Lalume in Kismet, Cleo in The Most Happy Fella and stopped the show as Shelia in Hair (with a vocal arrangement made specifically for her by the great Peter Matz). She played both roles of Addaperle and Evilene in the same production (a first ever) in The Wiz at Arkansas Repertory. In Japan, she re-created her Big River role (in Japanese) and in Denmark sang with Al Jarreau (televised live throughout Europe).

Joining Jennifer is Gerald Sternbach, one of the busiest musical directors in L.A., having earned an Ovation award, 11 Ovation nominations in addition to seven Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations, (the organization honored him in 2007 and 2008 and 2012), and two Garland Awards. He is happy to be back at Rubicon having done two winter productions of A Rubicon Christmas as well as many gala events.

In 2015, he made his West End debut in London doing a one-night-only performance with Mel Brooks, and also in L.A. in April of 2014 at the Geffen Playhouse, which was filmed and aired on HBO and nominated for two Emmys. Mr. Sternbach also served as an onstage pianist for the World Premiere of Carrie Fisher's one-woman show, Wishful Drinking. Other Southern California credits include the Los Angeles Premiere of Grey Gardens, as associate conductor at the Ahmanson Theater, I Only Have Eyes For You as an arranger/musical director at the Montalban Theater, the West Coast Premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim and Closer Than Ever at International City Theatre, Love, Noel and Enter Laughing (based on the novel by Carl Reiner, and directed by Stuart Ross) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

JENNIFER LEIGH WARREN SINGS BASSEY, HOLIDAY AND SIMONE will be presented for only three-performances-only on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.Tickets for the general public are $55. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.
