Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Jennifer Leigh Warren Sings Bassey, Holiday and Simone

The Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series at Rubicon Theatre Company kicks off with Broadway sensation Jennifer Leigh Warren (Big River).

-- The Broadway Concert Series starts off with the superbly talented Jennifer Leigh Warren in an intimate new concert, created with renowned musical director. Jennifer puts her own fresh spin on legendary songs of Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and other women who inspired and influenced her. Songs include "God Bless the Child," "Little Girl Blue," "Bill Bailey," "All of Me" and "Big Spender." Recently reprising her role as Mrs. Fezziwig in Rubicon's adaptation of, audiences will remember Jennifer's lush, nuanced stylings and big beautiful belt from, in which she also performed Off Broadway. Jennifer came to the attention of the music world when she originated the role of Crystal in the New York production of, followed by performances in the original Broadway cast ofat Lincoln Center, and, where Roger Miller wrote the show-stopping song "How Blest We Are" especially for her. She is an Ovation Award Winner, Backstage Garland Award-winner, and won two Broadway World Awards in the same season for her portrayal of the fairy godmother in the first U.S. pantomime production, and her one-woman concert eventOther notable stage credits include her NAACP Theatre Award-nominated performance as Julia inat The Laguna Playhouse. Last year, she performed as "the Blues Singer" in the first tour (USA, Canada and Alley Theater) of. Regional credits include Gretchen Cryer'sat the Laguna Playhouse, Sir Peter Hall's Shakespeare Repertory Company at the Ahmanson Theatre,at South Coast Repertory,at San Diego Repertory. For Reprise in Los Angeles she starred as Lalume int, Cleo inand stopped the show as Shelia in(with a vocal arrangement made specifically for her by the great Peter Matz). She played both roles of Addaperle and Evilene in the same production (a first ever) inat Arkansas RepertoryIn Japan, she re-created herrole (in Japanese) and in Denmark sang with Al Jarreau (televised live throughout Europe).Joining Jennifer is Gerald Sternbach, one of the busiest musical directors in L.A., having earned an Ovation award, 11 Ovation nominations in addition to seven Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations, (the organization honored him in 2007 and 2008 and 2012), and two Garland Awards. He is happy to be back at Rubicon having done two winter productions ofas well as many gala events.In 2015, he made his West End debut in London doing a one-night-only performance with Mel Brooks, and also in L.A. in April of 2014 at the Geffen Playhouse, which was filmed and aired on HBO and nominated for two Emmys. Mr. Sternbach also served as an onstage pianist for the World Premiere of Carrie Fisher's one-woman show,. Other Southern California credits include the Los Angeles Premiere of, as associate conductor at the Ahmanson Theater,as an arranger/musical director at the Montalban Theater, the West Coast Premiere ofandat International City Theatre,and(based on the novel by Carl Reiner, and directed by Stuart Ross) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.will be presented for only three-performances-only onandandTickets for the general public are $55. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.