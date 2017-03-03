News By Tag
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Jennifer Leigh Warren Sings Bassey, Holiday and Simone
The Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series at Rubicon Theatre Company kicks off with Broadway sensation Jennifer Leigh Warren (Big River).
Other notable stage credits include her NAACP Theatre Award-nominated performance as Julia in Having It All at The Laguna Playhouse. Last year, she performed as "the Blues Singer" in the first tour (USA, Canada and Alley Theater) of A Night with Janis Joplin. Regional credits include Gretchen Cryer's I'm Still Getting My Act Together at the Laguna Playhouse, Sir Peter Hall's Shakespeare Repertory Company at the Ahmanson Theatre, The Education of Randy Newman at South Coast Repertory, The Princess and the Black-Eyed Pea at San Diego Repertory. For Reprise in Los Angeles she starred as Lalume in Kismet, Cleo in The Most Happy Fella and stopped the show as Shelia in Hair (with a vocal arrangement made specifically for her by the great Peter Matz). She played both roles of Addaperle and Evilene in the same production (a first ever) in The Wiz at Arkansas Repertory. In Japan, she re-created her Big River role (in Japanese) and in Denmark sang with Al Jarreau (televised live throughout Europe).
Joining Jennifer is Gerald Sternbach, one of the busiest musical directors in L.A., having earned an Ovation award, 11 Ovation nominations in addition to seven Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations, (the organization honored him in 2007 and 2008 and 2012), and two Garland Awards. He is happy to be back at Rubicon having done two winter productions of A Rubicon Christmas as well as many gala events.
In 2015, he made his West End debut in London doing a one-night-only performance with Mel Brooks, and also in L.A. in April of 2014 at the Geffen Playhouse, which was filmed and aired on HBO and nominated for two Emmys. Mr. Sternbach also served as an onstage pianist for the World Premiere of Carrie Fisher's one-woman show, Wishful Drinking. Other Southern California credits include the Los Angeles Premiere of Grey Gardens, as associate conductor at the Ahmanson Theater, I Only Have Eyes For You as an arranger/musical director at the Montalban Theater, the West Coast Premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim and Closer Than Ever at International City Theatre, Love, Noel and Enter Laughing (based on the novel by Carl Reiner, and directed by Stuart Ross) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
JENNIFER LEIGH WARREN SINGS BASSEY, HOLIDAY AND SIMONE will be presented for only three-performances-
