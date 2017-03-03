The key to planning your advertising and marketing much more effectively is some very simple math!

This is about some very easy-to-use math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor," and it can help businesses increase their sales, increase their profit and decrease their risk.

Download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" for $4.95 at www.barrows.com

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- THE KEY TO PLANNING YOUR ADVERTISING AND MARKETING MUCH MORE EFFECTIVELY IS TO USE SOME VERY EASY-TO-USE MARKETING MATH THAT CAN HELP ALL KINDS OF BUSINESSES MAKE A LOT MORE MONEY"In addition to whatever metrics and methods you may already be using to help you whenever you are planning, testing and analyzing the effectiveness of your advertising and marketing, now there is some very easy-to-use marketing math that can help you plan your advertising and marketing much more effectively"according to Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.The math he is referring to is some easy-to-use math he developed that he calls "The Barrows Popularity Factor." "It is extremely easy to use math that actually lets you quantify the relationship between your advertising and sales, in moments, with just a simple calculator,"says Barrows."The reason the math works so well is very simple, says Barrows. It reduces the relationship between your advertising and sales to its lowest possible common denominator...namely:"How much did you sell?" divided by/ "How much did you advertise?" ("But the key is this, he says, don't do the math in dollars, do the math in units per gross impressions."In mathematical terms, the formula looks like this:The Barrows Popularity Factor (The BPF) = How much did you sell? (in units) divided by /How much did you advertise? (in gross impressions)The answer you get is a rate of return on gross impressions. (Gross impressions is the number of ads multiplied by the audience per ad.)Once you can quantify your rate of return on gross impressions, then you can use some additional math to help you determine the best way to spend your advertising budget.The math and how to use it are explained in a booklet he wrote called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." You can see more about the math and download "The Barrows Popularity Factor" booklet for $4.95 at www.barrows.com"You can read the whole booklet in about an hour," says Barrows and the math is so easy to use that all of the calculations can be done by one person, in moments, with just a simple calculator.""The math will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, and it can help you increase your sales, increase your profit and decrease your risk," says Barrows."Plus, the math is universal and effective, and as they say in advertising... 'It really works.'"In addition to using the math to help them test and compare the effectiveness of different advertising media, different advertising copy and even entire campaigns, businesses can also use the math to help them test and compare the results of different pricing, different product characteristics and different promotional incentives."In short, 'The Barrows Popularity Factor' is a two-part mathematical marketing tool that will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, and the math can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money."(NOTE TO EDITORS): Media companies can also use this math to help them increase their advertising revenue because they can use the math to help them work with their clients to help them make their advertising campaigns much more effective. Media companies can also use the math to help them make their own advertising campaigns more effective.Also, along the lines of things that can help media companies make a lot more money, Barrows has also developed seven proposals for some new and unique projects and promotions that could help generate tremendous advertising revenues for media companies. All seven of these proposals could help generate tremendous revenues for newspaper companies and five of these proposals could also generate tremendous revenues for magazines, radio stations, television stations, internet media companies and the internet divisions of multimedia companies.)For more information about "The Barrows Popularity Factor" and for more information about the proposals for media companies, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com