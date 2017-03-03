News By Tag
Noel Paul Stookey and Amanda McBroom to Appear in Concerts at Rubicon Theatre Company
Five-Time Grammy winner Noel Paul Stookey returns to Rubicon in his Home Again! concert. Golden Globe Winner and Grammy-Nominee Amanda McBroom performs in voices.
Singer, songwriter, musician, spiritual and political activist—Noel Paul Stookey (Paul of Peter, Paul and Mary) returns home to Ventura County, where he now lives part of the year, for an intimate encore engagement at Rubicon featuring new compositions, solo pieces not heard before by local audiences, and, of course, some signature Peter, Paul and Mary songs (including "The Wedding Song" and "Puff the Magic Dragon"). Stookey's humorous recording of "Impeachable"
Stookey and his cohorts from the folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary are often described as the voice and conscience of a generation. PP&M's rendition of Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" was a landmark moment in music history, culminating with a performance of the song at the March on Washington where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. Stookey continues to inspire change through music and in May will be hosting a series of special events at Rubicon called Music for a Changing World: Looking Back/Moving Forward a week-long series of events celebrating the intersection between music and social justice.
Ojai resident Amanda McBroom, is known to Rubicon audiences for her dramatic portrayals in Other Desert Cities (Indy Award), A Delicate Balance and Jacques Brel. As a singer/songwriter, she is a legend throughout the world, and has been called "…the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match." McBroom first came to the attention of the music public when Bette Midler's version of McBroom's song "The Rose" hit number one all over the world. But it was McBroom's performance of her own song on the Golden Globes (she won), Grammys (she didn't) and "The Tonight Show" that launched her musical career. Her songs have been recorded by Leanne Rhimes, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, Anne Murray, Betty Buckley, Harry Belafonte, and Baby Dinosaurs in "The Land Before Time" animated film series. This new concert celebrates her recently released CD, "voices," with her first re-cutting of "The Rose" since 1980 (in a duet with country legend Vince Gill). The CD also features the Tom Paxton classic "The Last Thing on my Mind," one of Johnny Mathis' biggest hits, "12th of Never," and ten new song. McBroom will be accompanied by Musical Director Michele Brourman on piano, Stephan Oberhoff on guitar, synth and percussion, and Larry Tuttle on bass; with Rob Tro performing backup vocals.
Tickets for Noel Paul Stookey: Home Again! and Amanda McBroom: voices are $69.50 for each concert plus a $4 processing fee. Tickets for these concerts may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.
Rubicon Theatre Company is a not-for-profit professional theatre company founded in 1998. The company presents a diverse mainstage season of comedies, dramas and musicals, including world premieres, in an intimate 185-seat historic former church in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Additionally, Rubicon offers year-round education and enrichment programs for the community. Rubicon is committed to creating a nurturing environment for artists, where exploration and experimentation are encouraged and supported. The company has welcomed more than 400,000 audience members and 45,000 student participants to Rubicon productions. Last year, three productions originated or developed at Rubicon played Off-Broadway, all of which garnered Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Rubicon previously won the N.Y. Drama Desk Award for The Best is Yet to Come. Rubicon has also received multiple Ovation Awards and the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for "Sustained Excellence."
