Rapper Lord Olo releases album 'Super Pisces Robot Kingdom'

-- The songwriter and performer of hip hop known as Lord Olo has released his latest LP album, "Super Pisces Robot Kingdom." The full-length record contains 12 original tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Varied, colorful, stylish and aggressive, "Super Pisces Robot Kingdom" is easily one of the most inventive and entertaining hip hop records of 2017 so far.Seattle's Lord Olo cites as main influences Kanye West, MF DOOM, Lex Luger, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. Of these, his overall sound lands closest to Doom's, but Olo is an artist with a unique tone, a unique image, a unique message, and a unique delivery. His rhymes and lines sometimes recall the fundamental pioneers of rap and sometimes sound like innovations branching from hip hop artists from 2005 and later, but when his beats and backing melodies are stirred in, the result is often mysterious, enigmatic, and occasionally even mystical – in other words,This cryptic feeling is integral to the Lord Olo experience, as evidenced by comments from the man, himself.Asked to describe the theme of "Super Pisces Robot Kingdom," Lord Olo writes, "This work of Piscean art is to express the true Nature of myself. Inspired by my overwhelming breakdowns and depressions of 2016, I realized that my sign the Pisces is the root of my problems: Understanding more than I want and feeling more than what's necessary. This Art piece is forwho thinks and feels above the modern expectation but especially molded for my water-sign friends."Lord Olo, originally from Akron, OH, has been crafting rhymes since third grade. 10th grade found him recording his first mixtape, "Novus," followed by his "L O R D" full-length in grade 12. By 2016, he was ready to collaborate with Wann Sklobi on a third album, "Goldenfist."IamtheIndustry.com wrote of the record, "While the production may be unconventional, [Lord Olo's] flow and lyricism is not. He's confident on the mic, delivers bars and puns, and has real talent. And even the production itself, which uses sampling, is great."In the end, "Super Pisces Robot Kingdom" is a chimerical monster which deserves plenty of attention. The songs average out at three minutes each so the whole album moves, and each track is a beast of a different color. Hip hop fans should definitely apply."Super Pisces Robot Kingdom" by Lord Olo is available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com