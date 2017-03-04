News By Tag
Rhythm® Superfoods Showcases Plant-based Superfood Snacks At Natural Products Expo West
New Flavors "Garlic & Onion" and "Spicy Jalapeno" Added to Kale Chip Line
Beets are jam-packed with nitrates, fiber, and potassium that help strengthen your body. Rhythm® Superfoods Beet Chips are crafted with thinly sliced beets that are gently dehydrated – never fried – to maximize their nutritional potency. The Beet Chips are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and contain 3g of protein and 5g of fiber per 1-ounce serving. The brand will also be sampling their two newest Kale Chip flavors,Garlic & Onion and Spicy Jalapeno.
Rhythm® Superfoods plant-based snacks are expertly prepared and crafted so that every superfood veggie maximizes its nutritional density and delicious flavor. Rhythm's snacks come in a variety of flavors, including Kool Ranch, Mango Habanero, and Sea Salt.
"Our mission is to develop delicious plant-based snacks that people love and want to eat," said Rhythm®Superfoods CEO and President Scott Jensen. "Our team has worked hard to position Rhythm®Superfoods as a leader in the healthy food movement and we are proud to continue to showcase new and exciting flavors with our fans."
In January, Rhythm®Superfoods closed a $6 million Series D financing round with a lead investment from 301 INC, the venturing unit of General Mills. Additional investors included Blueberry Ventures and the CircleUp Growth Fund.
Natural Products Expo West will take place from March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. So if you're ready to turn up the beet, Rhythm® Superfoods invites you to taste and dance to the music at Booth #5418. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on Rhythm® Superfoods, please visit www.rhythmsuperfoods.com.
About Rhythm® Superfoods
Rhythm®Superfoods is a brand at the forefront of the healthy food movement, responding to the public demand for innovative, plant-based nutrient-dense snacks with its first-to-market Rhythm®Kale Chips and most recently its Roasted Kaleand Beet Chips. Founded in 2009, Rhythm®Superfoods is dedicated to using only the best ingredients to create its superfood snacks. Available nationally in retail outlets such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Albertsons, Safeway, Starbucks, and Costco, the brand offers great-tasting snacks that are just as applicable to a strict plant-based or gluten-free diet as they are to a more conventional food regimen. For more information on Rhythm®Superfoods please visit www.rhythmsuperfoods.com.
