LIVE Beverages Showcases Sparkling Soda Alternative At Natural Products Expo West
National Kombucha Brand Launches Refreshing Sparkling Drinking Vinegars in Four Unique Flavors
Each 12oz glass bottle contains 2 tablespoons of raw, unprocessed apple cider and coconut vinegars and is blended with organic fruit juice and water. Effervescent, refreshing and guilt-free at only 2-3 grams of sugar per serving, LIVE Sparkling Drinking Vinegars offer a light and easy, enjoyable alternative to some of the more intense and vinegar-heavy offerings out there. The new LIVE Sparkling Drinking Vinegars are part wellness tonic, part tart refreshment and part cure-what-ails 'ya.
"I started LIVE Beverages for my dad, who has always been a self-proclaimed soda addict. Since then we've grown and expanded by offering a redefined better-tasting improvement on drinking vinegars," said Trevor Ross, CEO, Founder and Head Brewer of LIVE Beverages. "We're proud to be making a difference one LIVE Beverages at a time and to share our mission for improved health with others."
An Austin favorite since 2013, LIVE Beverages Kombucha's approachable soda format is bringing new consumers into the kombucha category via popular flavors like Culture Cola, Revive Rootbeer, Pure Doctor, and Dreamy Orange. Packed with probiotics, electrolytes, vitamins and digestive enzymes, LIVE Kombucha is USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, and is the purest kombucha on the market, containing 99.7 percent pure kombucha. Kombucha is a fermented tea made from sweet tea and SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) that originated thousands of years ago and has recently gained mainstream popularity.
The Natural Products Expo West will take place from March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92802. LIVE Beverages invites attendees to stop by Booth 5679 to experience its better-for-you beverages. LIVE Beverages will also showcase at the Fresh Ideas Organic Pavilion F#69 on Thursday, March 9. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com.
LIVE Beverage is available in 3,000 stores nationwide including Target, HEB, Whole Foods, Kroger and more for a suggested retail price of $2.59 in 12 oz. bottles. For more information on LIVE Beverages, please visit www.drinklive.com or connect with them on Instagram at @live_beverages.
About LIVE Beverages
LIVE Beverages began in Austin, Texas, as one man's mission to improve the health of his family by crafting a kombucha that tasted like soda. This man, our founder Trevor Ross, was determined to get his soda-addict father to quit cola. An engineer by trade, he started fermenting and brewing a healthy alternative to cola and developed a kombucha that tasted like pop. Trevor was inspired to share his innovation with soda addicts and health enthusiasts everywhere and began bottling LIVE Kombucha Soda in Austin, Texas, in 2013. We've grown since then, but our passion for making great-tasting, better-for-you beverages hasn't changed a bit. As a matter of fact, it's grown! LIVE Beverages are available in more than 6,000 stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Safeway/Albertson's, Target, HEB and many more for a Suggested Retail Price of $2.69 per 12 oz. bottle.
Hannah Quesnell
