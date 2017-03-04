 
GoodPop Continues Innovation With New Spin On Classic Frozen Treats At Natural Products Expo West

Leading Frozen Treat Brand Introduces New Orange N' Cream Flavor & Organic Freezer Pops
 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- GoodPop® (http://www.goodpops.com/store-locator) All-Natural Frozen Pops,leader in the natural frozen treat category, will introduce their newest additions to their stellar line-up of healthy frozen treats at Natural Products Expo West, Booth 5595. The new Organic Freezer Pops will be sold on FreshDirect and Amazon, while the Orange N' Cream flavor will be released in retailers' March 2017. The new products join GoodPop®'s collection of unique and refreshing flavor combinations such as Hibiscus Mint, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Banana Cinnamon, Chocolate Milk, Watermelon Agave, Coconut Lime and the recently named winner of Prevention magazine's 2017 Cleanest Packaged Food Awards, Coldbrew Coffee.

Orange N' Cream, a dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and low 80 calorie treat, is a clean and delicious update to the classic flavor combination. It consists of only wholesome and natural ingredients: A Valencia orange juice and organic coconut cream sherbet exterior and an organic coconut cream core, lightly sweetened with Fair Trade organic cane sugar and Fair Trade vanilla extract. No HFCs, food coloring or added flavors and only 9 grams of total sugar.

GoodPop®'s shelf-stable line of Organic Freezer Pops consists of 100% Organic Juice, contain no added sugars and come in a variety pack of three delicious flavors, including Fruit Punch, Strawberry Lemonade and Concord Grape. Made from blends of 5 different organic juices and fruit puree, the line is completely allergen friendly - free of the top 8 food allergens.

"Our new Orange N' Cream flavor and Organic Freezer Pops are an innovative spin on old classics, but at the same time, they stay true to our company identity of using real and wholesome ingredients," said Daniel Goetz, founder of GoodPop®. "We're excited to launch the new additions to our consumer-favorite core line-up of delicious frozen treats that further GoodPop®'s dedication to doing good, giving back and making people happy."

GoodPop® began in 2009, when University of Texas student Daniel Goetz was in search of a refreshing treat on a hot summer's day. Finding only sno-cones and frozen fruit bars with artificial flavoring and unnatural ingredients, Goetz set out to create his own healthy dessert. Inspired by paletas and Aguas Frescas containing fresh, locally grown fruit, Goetz created GoodPop® and introduced the pops in four Austin farmer's markets. Since its humble beginnings, GoodPop® has expanded to over 1500 grocery stores in 40+ states and is now one of the fastest growing natural frozen novelty brands in the country.

The Natural Products Expo West will take place from March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92802. GoodPop® invites attendees to stop by Booth 5595 experience its better-for-you frozen desserts. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on GoodPop®, please visit www.goodpops.com.

GoodPop® All-Natural Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and specialty retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers, please visit www.goodpops.com/store-locator. GoodPop® Organic Freezer Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $9.99-10.99 and can be found on GoodPops.com, FreshDirect and Amazon.

# # #

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® All-Natural Frozen Popshas been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, Non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop® is available in nine unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop® is dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop® has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else.For more information on GoodPop®please visit www.goodpops.com.

Contact
Hannah Quesnell
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:GoodPop
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
