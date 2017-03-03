News By Tag
HealthMyne Introduces New Website and Brand Identity
Identity refined to reflect evolution of the brand; website features solution-focused content
"The healthcare landscape is changing rapidly and HealthMyne is at the center of this transformation,"
The new mobile-optimized website, www.healthmyne.com, incorporates the company's refined brand identity and delivers a seamless user experience and rich, solution-focused content that addresses how HealthMyne fosters collaboration by delivering value across multiple clinical specialties starting with oncology.
According to Subramanian, thoroughly defining QIDS (pronounced KWIDS), was one ofthe highest priorities with the new website. QIDS is the company's FDA-cleared software platform that delivers image quantification, analytics and clinical information into the primary workflow. "QIDS is a game-changer for our customers, and it presents radiologists an opportunity to elevate their profile as consultative members of the care team," said Subramanian.
The new website will expand to include a host of educational materials including clinician-authored white papers and opportunities to participate in webinars for continued learning. "This new website takes HealthMyne to the next level and allows us to connect with customers like never before," added Subramanian.
