Relationships Between Love And Pain
Embracing Change Critical to Relationship Survival, New Book Explains 'Relationships Between Love and Pain' Offers Playbook for Healing in Evolving Relationships.
"Relationships Between Love and Pain: How to Save Your Relationship When You Feel She or He is Not the Same Anymore" by author Black Pearl seeks to expose singles and couples to the realities of dating, shedding light on the need to realize that people often change from time to time. The book emphasizes that relationships are built, not bought.
For the author, the book's message is a personal one.
"Taking hints from the story of my relationship I shared in chapter one, we need to realize that communication is key and assumptions should be thrown out the window," Black Pearl said. "Both parties need to understand and discuss their roles in their relationship so there is no friction over whatever is sought. The heart is dynamic, so it helps to keep an open mind when dealing with one's spouse."
A whole chapter of the book is dedicated to overcoming breakups. Breakups aren't pleasurable, at least for the party at the receiving end. Relationships Between Love and Pain explains how to deal with breakups so that they don't lead to breakdowns.
"Relationships are special, and when lost, they are gone for life," Black Pearl said. "Only a few people get the opportunity to correct their mistakes. So we have to be very prudent."
Relationships Between Love and Pain is now available online in eBook format.
About Magic Black Pearl
Magic Black Pearl is an eBook and paperback publishing service that aims to produce high quality literature with benefits that add value to readers.
