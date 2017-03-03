News By Tag
Kahana & Feld P.C. Enhances Client Offerings, Expands Litigation Firm Leadership
Feld joins the AV Preeminent firm that for the past decade has become known for its prowess in general business litigation matters, including cases involving employment, construction, real estate and intellectual property law. The firm is home to a group of proven trial attorneys who are among Southern California's top rated counsel.
Feld brings 18 years of experience, with his practice focusing on defending homebuilders, contractors and developers in Arizona, Texas and California. He primarily chooses to represent smaller, family-owned and operated clients, providing the unique opportunity to also assist with overall best practices and risk prevention. In addition, Feld serves on several prominent insurance carrier panels, allowing him to cultivate valuable relationships with the builder and contactor community. A resident of Tustin Ranch, Feld received his juris doctor cum laude from Whittier Law School and a bachelor's degree from University of Houston.
"Jason's breadth of experience, leadership and work ethic are qualities I have admired throughout the many years of our friendship. He embodies the integrity and admirable character that are at the core of our firm's fabric," said Kahana, a resident of Irvine. "I am thrilled to have Jason join forces with our firm as we enter our second decade and are poised for significant growth. Our clients will benefit from our expanded areas of practice, allowing us to provide counsel and litigation support in a variety of areas."
Under Kahana's leadership, the firm has become known for holding its client relationships in the highest regard while providing premier quality legal services and sound risk assessment at a reasonable cost. With integrity always coming first, the firm's record of success extends well beyond the office as each associate is proudly involved in his or her community, donating time and resources to a variety of worthy community organizations.
"I feel honored to join Amir and this talented and energetic firm," said Feld. "I feel fortunate to have found a new home with partners and associates who share the same values and commitment to serving the community. I look forward to helping grow the firm in the years ahead."
About Kahana & Feld, P.C.
Kahana & Feld, P. C. focuses on general business litigation and insurance defense, with particular emphasis on employment, real estate, construction defect and intellectual property litigation. The AV Preeminent firm is led by attorneys who have been named among Southern California's Top Rated. The firm was founded with the goal of providing high-quality legal services at fair and reasonable rates. The firm believes that what defines attorneys is not their billing rates, but their record of success, and Kahana & Feld's track record speaks for itself. For more information, please visit: http://www.kahanafeld.com.
