 
News By Tag
* Youth Leadership
* Migration
* Community Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vienna
  Vienna
  Austria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Vienna to Host Kickoff for Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative

 
 
The Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative kicks off this weekend
The Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative kicks off this weekend
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Youth Leadership
* Migration
* Community Building

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Vienna - Vienna - Austria

Subject:
* Projects

VIENNA, Austria - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative will provide 20 young Austrian university students, ranging in age from 19 to 28, the opportunity to examine the dynamic processes of integration while learning the principles of civic education, respect for diversity, and community engagement through intensive leadership training, highlighted by a three-week, four-city program this summer in the United States.

This U.S. Department of State-sponsored exchange initiative is funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Embassy in Vienna and administered by Cultural Vistas. The program will take place in three distinct phases, beginning this weekend with a daylong leadership and skill development training session on Saturday, March 11 in Vienna.

Following two-plus months of virtual learning activities, the 20-member cohort, comprised of students pursuing degrees at the bachelor, master, and doctoral levels, will have the opportunity to further hone their skills this July during a leadership training tour of the United States.

Learn more about the Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative at http://culturalvistas.org/gennext and follow updates at #WeAreGenNEXT

The tour will include site visits, shadowing, seminars, and service activities with organizations and institutions in four U.S. communities: Baltimore, Des Moines, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.  The itinerary has been designed to showcase the diversity of American culture and foster better understanding of community engagement, civic participation, and refugee integration as practiced in the United States.

Upon returning home, participants will apply what they have learned and begin implementing educational and service projects addressing issues of civic, economic, and linguistic integration and participation of immigrants and refugees in their universities and communities.

The 2017 program will culminate in November as all 20 participants reconvene in Vienna to share project outcomes and lessons learned.

2017 Generation Next Youth Leadership Initiative

Leadership Boot Camp in Vienna (March 11)

• Welcome event to be held March 10 featuring remarks from Chargé d'Affaires to the U.S. Embassy in Vienna Mr. Eugene Young
• Sessions led by content experts from Goucher College's Community-Based Learning Program (http://www.goucher.edu/academics/community-based-learning); followed by 2.5 months of virtual learning activities

U.S. Leadership Training Tour (July 9-27)

• Site visits, seminars, and service activities in Baltimore, Des Moines, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.
• Begin developing education and service projects to highlight learning

Generation Next Youth Congress (November 2017)

• Participants convene in Vienna to report and share project outcomes

Contact
Anthony Naglieri
***@culturalvistas.org
End
Source:
Email:***@culturalvistas.org Email Verified
Tags:Youth Leadership, Migration, Community Building
Industry:Education
Location:Vienna - Vienna - Austria
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cultural Vistas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share