Architectural Granite & Marble & Pental Surfaces Merge to Create Leading Distributor of Interior Su

Combined Company Has Expanded Product And Service Offerings, With An Enhanced Geographic Footprint In Key Growth Markets Across The United States

-- Architectural Granite & Marble ("AG&M"), the Austin, TX-based countertop material distributor, is pleased to announce a merger with Pental Surfaces ("Pental"). Both companies will continue to serve customers under their established brand names."Today is a momentous day for both companies. Pental Surfaces has built an unrivaled reputation on the West Coast and is an ideal partner for AG&M, enabling us to extend our combined geographic presence to serve our customers with innovative products and value-added service solutions," said Sunil Palakodati, Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity.The merger creates a leading distributor of interior surfaces including natural stone, engineered stone, and tile, with 13 locations across the United States. The combined platform benefits from the tenured relationships and the strength AG&M, Pental Surfaces, and Modul Marble & Granite."The combination of Pental and AG&M creates a robust platform that will allow both companies to better serve the needs of our customers across the United States. We now have superior scale that will create value for our customers, vendors, and employees," said Peter Pental, President of the combined entity. "I am excited to partner with Sunil Palakodati and the broader AG&M team to realize the full potential of this merger."