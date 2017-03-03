News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacred Heart elementary students receive lessons on permaculture from Terra Cura
The visit from the East Bridgewater organization focuses on recycling/composting.
Members of the East Bridgewater based non-profit organization, with a mission to "create resilient communities through placemaking, connecting people to food systems, nature and one another" visited Sacred Heart Elementary for the second time this academic year.
"We are partnering with Terra Cura to help our students understand the call from Pope Francis to care for our common home," said Sacred Heart Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski, in reference to a document issued by the Pope that sounds the alarm regarding the global degradation of people, animals and the environment.
The late winter session was the second in a three-part series of presentations by Terra Cura; it focused on recycling and composting. The fall session centered around local organic versus industrial farming with a hands-on demonstration and tour of Sacred Heart's organic gardens. A spring visit from representatives of Terra Cura is also planned.
"Each presentation was received with great enthusiasm as they really do get the students involved and moving," said Stoloski, extending thanks to Christine Gorgizian of the Sacred Heart Parents Association and Jackie Millar of Terra Cura for their involvement in the important program.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse