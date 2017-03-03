 
Arelica Tree Services - Recognizes Camo Friendly Satellite Towers

Licsensed and Insured Tree Service Contractor, Arelica Tree Services of Royal Oak Michigan, supports Camo Friendly Towers.
 
 
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Seen on Yelp, Bing, Yahoo, Google,Facebook and Twitter Michigan's Best Tree Removal Contracting Company, Arelica Tree Service of Royal Oak, MI endorses and supports Communications Corporation GCI, of Anchorage Alaska, for there efforts to make our line of sight communications towers Camo Friendly!


http://www.google.com/maps/place/Arelica+Tree+Service-+Royal+Oak+MI/@42.6291972,-83.9309287,9z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1sarelica+tree!3m4!1s0x8824c67538b49233:0x64b612f0172c1459!8m2!3d42.52452!4d-83.1663069
https://www.facebook.com/ArelicaTreeService/

Reuben Rice, Controller of Arelica Tree Service believes this level of care and thought put into the construction of a communications tower deserves it's recognition and applause for a beautiful design. Taking into account the impact of nature and the animals in the region to build a Tower was said to be brilliant. "I think this idea was brilliant!" As it doesn't exactly  contribute the removal and tree trimming sector of the Tree Care Industry, Reuben thinks it is still a wonderful addition to the incorporation of human enginuity.


Arelica Tree Services claims no legal representation for the GCI communications in any nature in Press Release:

