

Market to Sell: The Untold Truth The preoccupation of creating something funny or getting likes on social media ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, marketing has become synonymous with clever advertising slogans and creative content. However, to define marketing in this way diminishes its true role in business. At its core, marketing is a way to entice consumers into buying your products.



Everything you do from a marketing perspective must be done with the end goal of attracting customers and increasing revenue. Unfortunately, according to Almutaz Rahman, director of marketing at eighty6 Marketing in Anaheim, many marketers don't think in this way. They're too preoccupied with creating something funny or getting likes on social media. The problem is, you can't pay the bills based solely on likes. To really make your marketing matter, Rahman says, you have to find a way to market in a way that directly leads to sales.



Direct marketing may seem a bit old-fashioned to some, but it actually has a significantly higher response rate than any digital advertising medium out there. What's more, direct marketing showcases the power of the one-on-one conversation. Although you may market your message to thousands of people, your real goal is to strike a chord with people on an individual basis. That's what direct marketing does so well, and that's why many marketers have attempted to replicate this success in digital forms such as inbound marketing and social media marketing.



One of the most important parts of marketing has nothing to do with the actual act of advertising. Instead, it's the internal focus that must be properly aligned before true marketing can be executed. The collection and careful analysis of customer data is what helps you to fully understand your audience and what they want. This is a necessary step that's all too often pushed to the side. However, you'll never be able to truly appeal to consumers if you don't know everything about them and what motivates them to buy. Once you know what makes your audience tick, it'll be that much easier to sell to them. And that's when you'll begin to see a major correlation between your marketing and your revenues.



