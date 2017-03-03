News By Tag
Travel GearBag Store Now Open on Amazon
Over 300 travel items now available on the new TravelGear Bag store just opened on Amazon
Amazon currently has over 480 million products on its site and these 300 travel items have been carefully selected to allow the travel shopper to hone in for exactly the item he or she is looking for. All of the benefits for Amazon Prime members apply and all other Amazon shoppers can choose the shipping speed that works best for them.
Pricing is calibrated to match what is on the general Amazon site. Users who go to Amazon for their shopping needs will see the same familiar page structure they are used to. By going to the TravelGearBag.com portal you will be able to click once to be taken immediately to the TravelGearBag store that resides on Amazon.
To go to the store click on: http://www.travelgearbag.com
Store owner Frederick Fichman is the author of over 90 non-fiction, fiction, and journal books that can be found on Amazon Kindle and Amazon's print subsidiary Create Space.
