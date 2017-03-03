 
Industry News





Travel GearBag Store Now Open on Amazon

Over 300 travel items now available on the new TravelGear Bag store just opened on Amazon
 
 
Amazon Main Store Photo Cropped even smaller
MARANA, Ariz. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- JUST OPENED. Frederick Fichman, author of "Grand Canyon, Your Guide to Hiking, Dining & Lodging" as well over 60 travel journals, has just opened a new travel products store on Amazon. TravelGearBag.com is offering over 300 travel necessities and "must haves" for vacations and business travel. Item categories include apparel, electronics, cameras/optics, radios, personal items, luggage, and many more.

Amazon currently has over 480 million products on its site and these 300 travel items have been carefully selected to allow the travel shopper to hone in for exactly the item he or she is looking for. All of the benefits for Amazon Prime members apply and all other Amazon shoppers can choose the shipping speed that works best for them.

Pricing is calibrated to match what is on the general Amazon site. Users who go to Amazon for their shopping needs will see the same familiar page structure they are used to. By going to the TravelGearBag.com portal you will be able to click once to be taken immediately to the TravelGearBag store that resides on Amazon.

To go to the store click on: http://www.travelgearbag.com

Store owner Frederick Fichman is the author of over 90 non-fiction, fiction, and journal books that can be found on Amazon Kindle and Amazon's print subsidiary Create Space.

Fred Fichman
Source:Frederick Fichman Publishing
