South Shore Chamber of Commerce names Shannon Hoeg of JSS Communications to Board of Directors
JSS Communications, headquartered in Pembroke, is a family-owned and operated full service telecommunications company.
Hoeg graduated from the University of Massachusetts – Boston with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
In addition to her position on the Chamber's Board of Directors, Hoeg is Chairman of the South Shore Young Professionals.
Originally from Carver, Hoeg now lives in Weymouth.
Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, "Attracting more younger professionals to the South Shore is an important goal of our economic strategy for the South Shore's future. As Chair of the Young Professionals and President of JSS Communications, Shannon will bring an important perspective and voice to our Board in moving the South Shore into the future."
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
