RACK59 Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies RACK59's Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of RACK59's controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"As the demand for additional security safeguards continues to rise, we constantly evaluate the security needs of our customers and are committed to meeting those threats head on," said Dusty Burchfield, Partner of RACK59.
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. RACK59 has selected the security, availability principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "RACK59 delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on RACK59's controls."
About RACK59
RACK59 is a colocation data center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma that provides secure, competitively priced data center solutions for medium to enterprise businesses. All customers, whether they use one rack or an entire private data center, benefit from RACK59's premier facility, power, connectivity and unmatched service. We maintain this high standard through our unsurpassed, hardened facility and customer focused business model. http://www.rack59.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com
Contact
Margie Kachelmeyer
RACK59
***@rack59.com
