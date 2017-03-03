News By Tag
Abudi Consulting Group, LLC Announces Publication of Gina Abudi's Recent Book
Implementing Positive Organizational Change: A Strategic Project Management Approach
Implementing Positive Organizational Change is based on Gina Abudi's years of experience working with organizations on managing change. In today's increasingly competitive global marketplace, organizations that do not regularly undertake change initiatives will find it difficult—if not impossible—to continue to be successful in the long term. Most organizations only launch change initiatives when forced to address some pain, such as decreased revenues or profits, where the sole focus is on the benefits to the organization.
Implementing Positive Organizational Change explains how to develop a continuous improvement culture of change that will be perceived by employees as a positive opportunity to create something new, exciting and valuable, instead of something negative to confront and resist. This comprehensive guide describes how to communicate with and engage stakeholders and employees to gain buy-in and support, and outlines a strategic project management approach that helps ensure successful implementation and desired results.
About Gina Abudi, MBA
Gina Abudi is President of Abudi Consulting Group, LLC. She has 25+ years' of experience in helping global organizations develop and implement strategy around people, projects, and processes. In addition to leadership-focused consulting, Gina works closely with a variety of clients to develop and deliver customized workshops, seminars and training programs to meet long term strategic needs as well as to facilitate executive sessions and Board of Directors planning sessions. Gina is lead author of Best Practices for Managing BPI Projects: Six Steps to Success (J Ross Publishing, 2015.)
About Abudi Consulting Group, LLC
Abudi Consulting Group, LLC (ACG) has been in business since 2006. ACG focuses on providing services to medium to large and global organizations to assist them in improving efficiencies and effectiveness within their businesses, enabling shorter time-to-market for products and services and utilizing resources effectively and efficiently to meet business goals. This is done through implementing strategy around projects, processes, and people – key components of any organization. By spending time up front understanding clients' needs, ACG ensures that they can assist the client in meeting their long-term strategic objectives – whether that is through providing strategic training programs and workshops or through consulting engagements. ACG's goal is to ensure the client can pick up where ACG leaves off; continuing in-house the work done by ACG.
