March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Provita Medical Joins OpenMarkets to Improve Process of Buying and Selling Medical Equipment

 
 
CHICAGO - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- OpenMarkets, a platform to buy and sell healthcare capital equipment, announced that Provita USA LLC with Germany-based manufacturing has joined the OpenMarkets community of healthcare suppliers and providers. This partnership enables Provita to populate the OpenMarkets directory with their product catalogue, optimized content, and technical details associated with their portfolio.

Trevor Wood, SVP at OpenMarkets, said this about the partnership, "We are thrilled to have Provita join the OpenMarkets community. Provita is a patient and product focused supplier that delivers immediate value to the platform.  As an in-community supplier of OpenMarkets, Provita has empowered their sales and marketing efforts, ultimately lowering the cost-of-sale and making the healthcare equipment market more efficient and economical for all."

Provita offers a variety of medical-technical products including exam and reading lights, IV poles, docking carts, hygiene centers, and ceiling and wall rail systems.  In addition to the enhanced product content, Provita will use OpenMarkets to advance their sales process with comprehensive sales and marketing analytics, lead generation, and real-time access to provider supply chain and clinical stakeholders. Healthcare providers use the OpenMarkets platform to search for equipment, compare options, and request quotes.

Both sides of the healthcare supply chain experience immense pressure to reduce costs and lower spending, and are seeking platform solutions like OpenMarkets to improve their equipment procurement process.

The OpenMarkets platform is the first of its kind in the healthcare supply chain, revolutionizing the way equipment is bought and sold by providing all stakeholders with easier collaboration, automation and intelligence.

About Provita

For almost 50 years Provita medical has been developing and producing medical equipment. An intensive and trustful cooperation with distributors, architects as well as hospitals have enabled the development and manufacturing of innovative products and solutions for all customized application areas. Safety, hygiene, simple assembly and handling are the most important criteria, and we combine these with attractive design. Provita has also made a name for itself supplying customized and personalized accessory products. Large investments in machinery and construction, as well as a state of the art CNC-Laser Tube and the newest CNC turning and milling centre, make it possible to meet customer requirements at a low production cost. Well-known manufacturers of medical products, as well as consultants and hospitals, trust the high quality and reliability of Provita products.  Production is compliant with ISO 9001 standards. Provita medical guarantees the ability to re-order individual parts for a period of 10 years thus ensuring the longevity of all our products. For more information about Provita, contact:  Ute Pleuser at (416) 821-2778 u.pleuser@provita.de (mailto:u.pleuser@provita-medical.com), or visit Provita at www.provita.de

About OpenMarkets Inc. - Founded in 2011, OpenMarkets is a rapidly growing technology company reinventing the healthcare equipment marketplace with an emphasis on data, collaboration, and simplicity. We are changing what's possible for buyers and sellers of healthcare equipment. Discover more about our technology and the power of our data at www.openmarketshealth.com or follow us @_OpenMarkets

Tom Derrick
***@openmarketshealth.com
