First Phase of Single-Family Homes at The Shores at Breckenridge Nearly Sold Out
According to Noah Hahn, managing partner of Meriwether Companies, interest in the new single-family homes has been robust, with five of six homes offered in the first phase pre-sold, and 16 more homes expected to be complete by 2020.
The homes feature open floor plans designed to serve as a base camp for the Summit County lifestyle buyers are seeking – with vaulted ceilings, spacious outdoor entertaining areas and large windows with expansive mountain and river views. Prices range from one million to $1.6 million.
Hahn notes The Shores exemplifies the state of the white-hot Summit County real estate market – where 2017 kicked off with a sales boom and historically low levels of inventory.
"In January alone, there were 109 residential sales valued at $78 million. Of those, 22 properties sold for more than one million, compared to only seven in that range a year ago," said Hahn. He added local real estate statistics show sales prices are rising in part due to a significant drop in available inventory even as the days on market are dropping.
"Active listings as of February 1 showed 342 residential properties and 237 home sites," Hahn continued. "That's down 23 percent from a year ago and more than 60 percent from five years ago."
"We are finding strong demand for our homes' open floor plans and luxury features," Hahn said. "The added beauty of outdoor entertaining areas set among mountain and river views combined with the nearby outdoor recreation, shopping and entertainment amenities are attracting second-home buyers."
Located across the street from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Breckenridge Golf Club and a 10-minute drive from the Breckenridge Ski Resort, The Shores is only a mile from downtown Breckenridge.
When completed, the community will feature 56 detached and paired residences with easy access to the Blue River. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is marketing the homes. More information is available at www.shoresbreckenridge.com.
About Meriwether Companies
Meriwether Companies is a Boulder-based real estate investment and development firm focusing on luxury hospitality and residential projects in resort markets. Founded in 2010, Meriwether's partnership group is comprised of executives from highly regarded resort firms with over $2 billion of transactional experience as principals. Meriwether currently has ten projects and over $300 million in planned development in Lake Tahoe, Steamboat, Telluride, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.meriwetherco.com or contact Noah Hahn at Nhahn@meriwetherco.com or 310-487-5335.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to invest in distressed, opportunistic and value-add real estate. Since inception, Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion in assets. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on Pathfinder, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455.
About Slifer Smith & Frampton
As a leader in Colorado real estate, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSFRE) knows how to LIVE LOCAL and has helped others do so since 1962. With four Summit County offices and accounting for approximately 15 percent of total annual sales in Summit County, SSFRE knows what it means to be a thriving, local company. Whether you are looking to buy or sell in the resort or mountain real estate market, SSFRE is the go-to firm. SSFRE has formed partnerships and affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, boosting its global presences and solidifying its position as one of the most prestigious and knowledgeable real estate companies in the country. For more information visit summitgetaways.com or contact Jeff Moore at jmoore@shoresbreckenridge.com or 970-390-2269.
