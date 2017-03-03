News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NLAWS Produce Opens Grocery Delivery Service, NLAWS Produce@Home
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Public Tasting Scheduled for March 30 to Benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities
Online customers may choose fruit, veggie or combo boxes or build their own. Juicing and soup boxes are available as well along with a selection of local favorites ranging from baked goods and Savannah Bee Company honey to Chocolat by Adam Turoni.
All products can be packaged in specialty baskets for gifts. Each delivery is made in a climate-controlled truck one to two days after ordering.
The new 3,215-square-
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon on Thursday, March 30. Guests, who will be invited to tour the facility and enjoy a light lunch, are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m.
"We have invited our vendors to participate in the event and plan to have tasting tables set up for guests to join us for lunch," said NLAWS Produce@Home manager Joseph M. Rosen. "Currently, we have 1500 of products available for consumers."
During the grand opening, Matthew Kulinski, Georgia Grown Director for Georgia Department of Agriculture, and Jack Spruill, Market Director of Georgia Department of Agriculture, will be available for comment. The Georgia Grown brand is desired by business and consumers who want to buy and promote Georgia's locally grown products.
NLAWS will be packing produce boxes for the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire during the grand opening. This allows guests to get a behind the scenes look at how the packages are created. Guests are encouraged to bring additional wish-list items to include with this donation. The top two items of need include HE Free & Clear Laundry Detergent and 33 Gallon Trash Bags (with drawstring).
Food and grocery delivery has become one of the nation's hottest economic sectors. More than $1 billion was invested in 2014 with a further half a billion dollars invested in the first quarter of 2015, according to TechCrunch. Still, with online penetration at roughly 1 percent, food and grocery delivery remains one of the largest consumer markets still overwhelmingly offline.
"NLAWS PRODUCE saw the opportunity in the market and jumped at the chance to launch a new consumer-focused branch of our business," said Rosen.
Food packages created by NLAWS Produce@Home are designed for home pantries and office break rooms.
"Research findings from the Center for Health Research at Healthways stated employees who eat healthy all day long were 25 percent more likely to have higher job performance while those who eat five or more servings of fruit and vegetables at least four times a week were 20 percent more likely to be more productive,"
For more information, visit https://www.nlawsathome.com/
NLAWS PRODUCE@HOME
NLAWS Produce@Home, a new division of NLAWS PRODUCE, is an online grocery and produce ordering and delivery system for retail consumers with packages created for home pantries and office breakrooms. Options include fruit, veggie, combo or build-your-own boxes as well as juicing and soup bundles. All products can be packaged in specialty baskets for gifts. Each delivery is made in a climate-controlled truck one to two days after ordering. For more information, visit https://www.nlawsathome.com/
DIRECTIONS TO NLAWS PRODUCE
The NLAWS Produce 45,000-square-
CONTACT
Sabrina Simon
Marketing & Sales Manager
NLaws@Home
(912) 629-5111 Work
(770) 853-2888 Cell
https://www.nlawsathome.com/
ssimon@nlawsproduce.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Junior Partner
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
Cecilia Russo Marketing
(912) 856-9075
http://www.carriagetradepr.com/
cynthia.wright@
Media Contact
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
(912) 856-9075
cynthia.wright@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse