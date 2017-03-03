News By Tag
Richard Grayum, PE, LEED AP, Joins Halff as Senior Project Manager
Richard brings more than 20 years of varied experience in civil engineering.
His local experience working for private clients includes designing and managing civil components for master-planned communities, condo regimes, condo towers, apartments, retail centers, commercial campuses, distribution warehouses, storage warehouses, grocery stores, c-stores, drive-thrus, pad sites, and service extensions. His local public and federal sector experience includes civil site projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Facilities Commission, TxDOT, and numerous cities and counties in Central Texas and the Hill Country.
Richard is a Licensed Engineer in the State of Texas and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional. He volunteers as the president of the Balcones Civic Association and the District 10 City Council appointee for the Environmental Commission.
Richard earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Houston.
About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
