Rocca Bar Ristorante Announces New Menus for Spring

 
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Rocca Bar Ristorante announced today Chef Michael Pascarella has created new inspired farm-to-table Italian dishes for their spring menus. According to Chef Michael, "The spring menu is inspired by fresh seasonal ingredients used to create compelling Italian warm-weather dishes." Rocca Bar Ristorante features an abundance of local farm products in their spring dishes such as pork from Autumn Olive Farms, locally grown seasonal vegetables, and fresh local greens from Four Oaks Farms. The farm-raised, fresh ingredients selected by Chef Michael, make Italian cuisine a dining experience to remember.

Local farms combined with Chef Michael's Italian prowess, powers a dynamic menu full of innovative meat, pasta, and seafood selections. Some examples from the new menu include Fusilli Primavera, Pan-Seared Salmon, Airliner Bone-In Chicken and of course, chefs' tempting weekly specials. Additionally, Rocca's ciabatta bread is made in-house every day with much effort into creating perfection.

Rocca Bar Ristorante, on the second floor of the Robert E Lee Hotel, is located in the middle of historic Main Street. Guests can enjoy a truly unique experience when dining on Rocca's terrace overlooking Lexington's Main Street. The Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lends itself to la dolce vita, and the atmosphere is lively and informal. The bar and lounge is the perfect stop for cocktails or dinner before heading downtown for the evening.

Reservations and menus can be found on their website http://roccaristorante.com

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

Contact
Taylor Hospitality, LLC
***@uptoparmanagement.com
Source:Rocca Bar Ristorante
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com
Posted By:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
