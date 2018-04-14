News By Tag
Rocca Bar Ristorante Announces New Menus for Spring
Local farms combined with Chef Michael's Italian prowess, powers a dynamic menu full of innovative meat, pasta, and seafood selections. Some examples from the new menu include Fusilli Primavera, Pan-Seared Salmon, Airliner Bone-In Chicken and of course, chefs' tempting weekly specials. Additionally, Rocca's ciabatta bread is made in-house every day with much effort into creating perfection.
Rocca Bar Ristorante, on the second floor of the Robert E Lee Hotel, is located in the middle of historic Main Street. Guests can enjoy a truly unique experience when dining on Rocca's terrace overlooking Lexington's Main Street. The Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop lends itself to la dolce vita, and the atmosphere is lively and informal. The bar and lounge is the perfect stop for cocktails or dinner before heading downtown for the evening.
Reservations and menus can be found on their website http://roccaristorante.com
About Taylor Hospitality
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
