News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 18th Annual FARE Spring Luncheon
On Wednesday, April 26, Roxanne and Amanda Palin will receive the Legacy Award for their commitment to FARE and for raising awareness of the seriousness of food allergies
The Legacy Award will be presented to Roxanne and Amanda Palin for their commitment to FARE and for raising awareness of the seriousness of food allergies. WABC-TV news anchor Lori Stokes, who is personally affected by food allergies, will be the mistress of ceremonies.
Julie Ader, Liana Silverstein Backal , Abbey Braverman, Laura Tisch Broumand, Helen Jaffe, Roslyn Jaffe, Lianne Mandelbaum, Amie Rappoport McKenna, Melissa Rosenbloom, and Stacey Saiontz are this year's Co-Chairs. Jennifer Hoine, Stephanie Leichter, and Anna Yaeger are the Vice Chairs. Harriette Rose Katz and the Gourmet Advisory Service Team are the Event Advisory Chairs. Jolie Goldring, Nicole Lenner, Melissa Meyers, Kim Raimondi, and Jennifer Fisherman Ruff are the Raffle Co-Chairs. Jessica Mukasey Barkoff, Elizabeth Hecker, Lisa Jacobs, Sarah Kugelman and Jamie Lichtenberg are the Goodie Bag Co-Chairs.
The luncheon begins at 11:00 a.m. and support levels are as follows: Tables are available for $15,000, $10,000 and $7,500, and individual tickets are available for $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500.
About FARE
Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. – or roughly two in every classroom.FARE's mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. Our work is organized around three core tenets: LIFE – support the ability of individuals with food allergies to live safe, productive lives with the respect of others through our education and advocacy initiatives;
For press information, contact Tony Manning Consulting, Inc. at (212) 980-1711 or email info@tonymanningconsulting.com.
Media Contact
Tony Manning Consulting, Inc.
212-980-1711
***@tonymanningconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse