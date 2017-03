The 18th Annual FARE Spring Luncheon

On Wednesday, April 26, Roxanne and Amanda Palin will receive the Legacy Award for their commitment to FARE and for raising awareness of the seriousness of food allergies

-- The 18Annual Spring Luncheon, presented by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Cipriani 42Street in New York City. All proceeds will benefit FARE, a national nonprofit organization with the mission of improving the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments.Thewill be presented to Roxanne and Amanda Palin for their commitment to FARE and for raising awareness of the seriousness of food allergies. WABC-TV news anchor Lori Stokes, who is personally affected by food allergies, will be the mistress of ceremonies.Julie Ader, Liana Silverstein Backal , Abbey Braverman, Laura Tisch Broumand, Helen Jaffe, Roslyn Jaffe, Lianne Mandelbaum, Amie Rappoport McKenna, Melissa Rosenbloom, and Stacey Saiontz are this year's Co-Chairs. Jennifer Hoine, Stephanie Leichter, and Anna Yaeger are the Vice Chairs. Harriette Rose Katz and the Gourmet Advisory Service Team are the Event Advisory Chairs. Jolie Goldring, Nicole Lenner, Melissa Meyers, Kim Raimondi, and Jennifer Fisherman Ruff are the Raffle Co-Chairs. Jessica Mukasey Barkoff, Elizabeth Hecker, Lisa Jacobs, Sarah Kugelman and Jamie Lichtenberg are the Goodie Bag Co-Chairs.The luncheon begins at 11:00 a.m. and support levels are as follows: Tables are available for $15,000, $10,000 and $7,500, and individual tickets are available for $5,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500.About FAREFood Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. – or roughly two in every classroom.FARE's mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. Our work is organized around three core tenets: LIFE – support the ability of individuals with food allergies to live safe, productive lives with the respect of others through our education and advocacy initiatives;HEALTH – enhance the healthcare access of individuals with food allergies to state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment; and HOPE – encourage and fund research in both industry and academia that promises new therapies to improve the allergic condition. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org and find us on Twitter @FoodAllergy, Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ FoodAllergyFARE ), YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/faanpal), and Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/foodallergyFARE/)For press information, contact Tony Manning Consulting, Inc. at (212) 980-1711 or email info@tonymanningconsulting.com.