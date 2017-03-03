News By Tag
Up to Par Management Launches Taylor Hospitality
This new brand is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences in hotels and restaurants. Brand kicks off with a national search for a corporate executive chef.
As Americans become focused on service and experiences, hotels and restaurants have to change their business models from "heads in beds" to "welcome and wow." Taylor Hospitality allows owners and investors to tap into Up to Par's extensive operations experience to be able to make the switch.
"Taylor Hospitality is all about identifying the emerging trends in the business. The new brand allows us to deliver hospitality-
Taylor Hospitality brings together a diverse group of leaders with a broad range of experiences and perspectives on customer service and the guest experience. As part of the launch, Taylor Hospitality is kicking off a national search for a Corporate Executive Chef. The chef will be the pillar of all things food-related within the TH brand by ensuring consistent production, developing recipes, and training all back of the house associates in best practices. Interested candidates should visit taylorhospitality.com for contact information.
"Hospitality is not only about how we greet our guests but a state of mind. Taylor Hospitality is about providing excellent guest service. We're demystifying the guest service process and making it fun and achievable for all associates,"
Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of 9 properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). More information about Taylor Hospitality can be found on their website at taylorhospitality.com.
