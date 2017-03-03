 
News By Tag
* Hotels
* Restaurants
* Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Up to Par Management Launches Taylor Hospitality

This new brand is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences in hotels and restaurants. Brand kicks off with a national search for a corporate executive chef.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hotels
Restaurants
Management

Industry:
Business

Location:
Lexington - Virginia - US

Subject:
Companies

LEXINGTON, Va. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Up to Par Management, today launched Taylor Hospitality, a new brand dedicated to obsessively delivering the best experience available to every customer, every day. Taylor Hospitality is now the hotel and restaurant management portion of Up to Par and it follows the same positive financial results philosophy.

As Americans become focused on service and experiences, hotels and restaurants have to change their business models from "heads in beds" to "welcome and wow." Taylor Hospitality allows owners and investors to tap into Up to Par's extensive operations experience to be able to make the switch.

"Taylor Hospitality is all about identifying the emerging trends in the business. The new brand allows us to deliver hospitality-centric service and support to our properties," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Up to Par. "Hospitality is a people business, you have to love people to be successful. We are so grateful that we have such great people that joined our family at Taylor Hospitality. They truly embrace our service motto: 'We Deliver Exceptional Experiences Every Step of the Way, From our Family to Yours.'"

Taylor Hospitality brings together a diverse group of leaders with a broad range of experiences and perspectives on customer service and the guest experience. As part of the launch, Taylor Hospitality is kicking off a national search for a Corporate Executive Chef. The chef will be the pillar of all things food-related within the TH brand by ensuring consistent production, developing recipes, and training all back of the house associates in best practices. Interested candidates should visit taylorhospitality.com for contact information.

"Hospitality is not only about how we greet our guests but a state of mind. Taylor Hospitality is about providing excellent guest service. We're demystifying the guest service process and making it fun and achievable for all associates," continued Taylor.

Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of 9 properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). More information about Taylor Hospitality can be found on their website at taylorhospitality.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Phone:540-464-4653
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share