Actress on the road to success

-- Actress Melanie Steinmann recently finished shooting amazing and new Mexican TV Show '' Mi Ciudad al instante '' in which she will show us around the city and all the magnificent things to do without being too hard on the budget. She was very excited about this new opportunity to host a show '' I have done several hosting jobs but I felt a lot of pressure in the beginning because I wanted it to be perfect, luckily everything went right, I have the necessary qualifications I just need to trust them more '' she mentioned during the interview.After being in front of 20 000 people for the Link 2013 held in Mexico's City's biggest arena as part as the first Urban Catholic Festival, there is nothing to stop this talented girl with such a drive to follow her dreams and passions.She has worked in over 15 productions at such a short age and continues to add more credits to her career as an actress and performer. She can be seen as a hospital patient in the highly popular horror movie of Restoration '' we had to work long hours, especially at night, I remember getting out of set around 3 am, and after shooting a horror movie in the middle of nowhere, I was starting to feel that I was heading towards my very own horror movie'' she jokes with a big smile and corky attitude.'' I like to laugh and I like to make people laugh , that's why I think comedy has been following me around most of the time, since being in the film Fives which is mostly a romantic comedy I thinks it's a light way to deliver any message that you want ''and she is right, since Fives deals with peoples insecurities , her film Coincidental Romance deals with alcoholism and breakups in which she plays a girl whose life problems doesn't exit due to her constant state of drunkenness and popular video Improv Games in Real life which deals with the hardships of acting exercises and overcoming the fear of being ridiculous in order to be better . It is clear that she has a comedy talent and easiness to depict characters in need of something without falling into the obvious , she talked about her film Two Sticks which was screened in a ceremony in front of amazing actors and guest speakers '' I had to portray a girl working at a laundromat , and wanted to get the feel of the character so I started doing my laundry in one of those places to get a closer look at the people going there, and the boredom of having to stay there for the entire washing cycle ''.Let's not forget she is an artist of great lengths and drama is also a big part of her credit list, she was seen in internationally recognized film of Shameless , which deals with sexual abuse and the psychological damage that a person has to go through after an attack of that sort , gaining film festivals attention and becoming official selection for some of the most renowned festivals.She has an open door to opportunities and is currently waiting on the expected release of TV show Oddball '' It is a very interesting project, I hope that people will enjoy it specially because it is about the '' oddballs'' of society, the ones who are different and unique and have a lot to bring to the people who surrounds them '' , as well as the soon to be released Hollywood movie '' The Circle'' which has an official date of release for April 28which is sure to be a success.It is not of surprise that Melanie is getting job offers in Mexico and US, it is said that she is in the talks of possibly starring in a series project along acclaimed actress Diana Matlak and film Demystifying Love with Birgit Ludeman.Don't forget to follow her Facebook page for more updates