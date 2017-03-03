Whitelabel ITSolutions Becomes A CentOS Sponsor

Whitelabel ITSolutions becomes proud sponsor of CentOS to aid their development.

-- Whitelabel ITSolutions, the most versatile data center in Northern New Jersey, has recently donated free dedicated server and network resources to CentOS, a Linux distribution which is derived from freely provided pubic sources. This donated dedicated server will allow CentOS to distribute updates to their clients directly and quickly, facilitate distribution of the CentOS tree to external public mirrors.With our roots in colocation services, Whitelabel ITSolutions is providing CentOS not only with high-security facility resources, dedicated technical support, and redundant network infrastructure featuring in particular unlimited bandwidth each month. CentOS will now use Whitelabel ITSolutions servers for its own infrastructure, running tests, developing code, data backup, download mirror and other tasks.________For those who may not be familiar with CentOS, they are bringing technology to the masses, for free. CentOS offers an active and prosperous user community, system and network administrators, core Linux contributors and contributors from around the world. Being that CentOS is available, and wants to remain; free of charge it is essential that larger companies, such as Whitelabel ITSolutions do what they can to help keep them going strong.About Whitelabel ITSolutions established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, WhitelabelITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.