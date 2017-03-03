News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Whitelabel ITSolutions Becomes A CentOS Sponsor
Whitelabel ITSolutions becomes proud sponsor of CentOS to aid their development.
With our roots in colocation services, Whitelabel ITSolutions is providing CentOS not only with high-security facility resources, dedicated technical support, and redundant network infrastructure featuring in particular unlimited bandwidth each month. CentOS will now use Whitelabel ITSolutions servers for its own infrastructure, running tests, developing code, data backup, download mirror and other tasks.
________
For those who may not be familiar with CentOS, they are bringing technology to the masses, for free. CentOS offers an active and prosperous user community, system and network administrators, core Linux contributors and contributors from around the world. Being that CentOS is available, and wants to remain; free of charge it is essential that larger companies, such as Whitelabel ITSolutions do what they can to help keep them going strong.
About Whitelabel ITSolutions established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, WhitelabelITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.
Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
2014254060
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse