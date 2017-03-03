

PM Capital Partners with Decorated US Navy SEAL Jason Redman PM Capital to Support Wounded Warriors through Combat Wounded Coalition LINDON, Utah - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- PM Capital, LLC, a premier precious metals company, announced that it has partnered with Jason Redman, a retired Navy SEAL officer, to bring his courageous story to Americans across the country. It also announced that it is supporting combat-wounded warriors through the Combat Wounded Coalition, an organization founded by Redman to help inspire wounded warriors to overcome through pride, power, purpose and peace.



"We are pleased to be able to partner with one of our true American heroes," said Scott Carter, CEO of PM Capital. "Mr. Redman's story is one of courage, bravery and unrelenting determination and we feel that Americans around the country should know more about the incredible sacrifices our military men and women have made for each of us. It is humbling to hear his story and realize that the comforts we have at home are largely because of the raw courage and commitment of our soldiers abroad."



"I am committed to making sure that fellow wounded warriors and their families do not lose their indomitable spirit and sense of purpose that empowered them to serve and fight for others' freedoms in the first place," said Redman. "That is why I am glad to be partnering with PM Capital – a company that supports veterans and recognizes the significant sacrifices made for our country."



Jason Redman was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, the Purple Heart, The Defense Meritorious Service Medal, The Navy Commendation Medal, The Joint Service Achievement Medal, five Navy Achievement Medals, and two Combat Action Ribbons. He served in Colombia, Peru, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he conducted over forty combat missions. On September 13, 2007, outside of Fallujah, Iraq, LT Redman's Assault Team came under heavy machine gun and small arms fire and he was severely wounded in the ensuing firefight. Dozens of surgeries later, he is committed to making sure that others who have been wounded fighting America's enemies feel supported in their post-combat lives. He tells his story in his book The Trident: The Forging and Reforging of a Navy SEAL Leader, published in 2013 and dedicated "to the warriors, the men and women who are willing to go beyond the city walls and slay dragons … who are willing to go into the lion's den again and again … and who sometimes don't come back out." Redman founded Wounded Wear in 2009 and evolved it into the Combat Wounded Coalition in 2015.



"It's a privilege for PM Capital to support the Combat Wounded Coalition," Carter continued. "We want to affirm an organization that generates respect and honor for wounded warriors that we are forever indebted to because of their dedication and service. The wounds they now endure were for me, my family and all Americans and I want them to know that we will never forget what they have done."



About PM Capital



PM Capital, LLC is a premier precious metals company based in the Salt Lake Valley that provides gold, silver and platinum investment products to investors who desire to diversify their financial portfolios. With its diverse marketing strategies and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, PM Capital sets itself apart from other precious metal companies.



