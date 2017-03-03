 
Industry News





Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance names Rachel Laufer as Coordinator of Clinical Education

 
 
Rachel Laufer
Rachel Laufer
 
NORWELL, Mass. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces that Rachel Laufer, DPT, OCP has been named the practice's Center Coordinator of Clinical Education (CCCE).

As such, Laufer is responsible for the establishment, coordination and supervision of clinical rotations for Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island who are fulfilling internships at Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance.  In addition to communicating with the school's DPT program, Laufer, as CCCE, will serve as Clinical Instructor for two students in 2017.

A resident of Weymouth, Laufer joined the Norwell clinic of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports in 2015. Recently designated an Orthopedic Certified Specialist, Laufer earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse in 2014. She also completed an Orthopedic Residency from Sacred Heart University in 2015.

"It's a pleasure to announce Rachel as our CCCE," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "It's a post that requires a high degree of knowledge and responsibility; I can't think of a clinician more capable of performing this vital work."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
