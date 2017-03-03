News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance names Rachel Laufer as Coordinator of Clinical Education
As such, Laufer is responsible for the establishment, coordination and supervision of clinical rotations for Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island who are fulfilling internships at Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. In addition to communicating with the school's DPT program, Laufer, as CCCE, will serve as Clinical Instructor for two students in 2017.
A resident of Weymouth, Laufer joined the Norwell clinic of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports in 2015. Recently designated an Orthopedic Certified Specialist, Laufer earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse in 2014. She also completed an Orthopedic Residency from Sacred Heart University in 2015.
"It's a pleasure to announce Rachel as our CCCE," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "It's a post that requires a high degree of knowledge and responsibility;
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
