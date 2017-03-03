 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Coming to Las Vegas - A Sensational Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli!

The Royal Resort of Las Vegas Will Host the Critically Acclaimed "FRANK & LIZA" Tribute Show With One Performance March 24th, 2017. The Show is Captivating Audiences Across the Country and Features Las Vegas "Legends" Star Suzanne Goulet and America's Top Frank Sinatra Vocalist, Dave Halston.
 
"Frank & Liza" at the Royal Resort
"Frank & Liza" at the Royal Resort
LAS VEGAS - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The year was 1988 when the famed "Rat Pack" trio of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. returned to the stage for a final concert tour. But after just five shows, an ailing Dean Martin withdrew himself from the tour – leaving what seemed to be an insurmountable void. But leave it to Sinatra, with his instinctive flair for showmanship, to devise a brilliant plan: Get Liza!

That's how the show was born. And the inspired combination of Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli would become a national sensation.

Now, the thrill is back – with the exhilarating musical tribute "FRANK & LIZA"! The show is a rapid-paced musical journey through the classic and timeless hits of Frank Sinatra with the Broadway-like song and dance spectacle that is Liza Minnelli's trademark. Described as "warm, witty and sexy", the show features a remarkable exchange of music, humor and dazzling duets between two of the most talented artists working today – Suzanne Goulet and Dave Halston.

"FRANK & LIZA" will come to Las Vegas on Saturday, March 24th for one performance at the Royal Resort's Majestik Theatre. Seating is limited, but tickets are available online for $25 - $15.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/J-OblRHX4LE



About the Artists:

Dave Halston comes with an impressive pedigree – working a plethora of theatres, casinos, special events and private parties coast to coast – and in most cases, leaving the audience stunned. As one observer described it, "Dave Halston somehow casts a spell, and they always want more." Even Barbara Sinatra was brought to tears when Dave performed for her at an exclusive private event. She called his performance "wonderful" and noted specifically the fine job Dave did with Sinatra's signature song "My Way".

Not only has he delivered a command performance for Mrs. Sinatra, he has also entertained Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin), recording artists Michael Feinstein, Steve Tyrell and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, among other notables. More about Dave

Suzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique" at the Sheraton Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, then at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City and at the Condado Plaza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She then joined "Hooray for Hollywood" for an international tour to Spain, Switzerland and Japan. She also choreographed and danced for a show on the "Song of America" cruise ship from RCCL. After studying voice in New York City, she won the "Smirnoff Makes You A Star" competition and began her career as a tribute artist.

In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received more rave reviews. More about Suzanne

Suzanne's awards include:
"Best Personification of a Legend" – 2004 Sunburst Convention
"Outstanding Performance" – 2006 Reel Awards
"Classic Crooner" – 2009 Reel Awards
"National winner" – Smirnoff Makes You a Star Competition

Show Details:

"FRANK & LIZA"
A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli
7:30PM | Saturday, March 24th, 2017
The Royal Resort
99 Convention Center Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Reservations:
702-334-1864
Tickets:
www.frankandliza.bpt.me

End
Source:Tribute Masters, LLC
Email:***@tributemasters.com Email Verified
Tags:Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, Las Vegas, Cabaret, Royal Resort, Burlesque, LGBT, Sin City
Industry:Arts, Entertainment, Music
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tribute Masters News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share