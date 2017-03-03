Coming to Las Vegas - A Sensational Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli!

The Royal Resort of Las Vegas Will Host the Critically Acclaimed "FRANK & LIZA" Tribute Show With One Performance March 24th, 2017. The Show is Captivating Audiences Across the Country and Features Las Vegas "Legends" Star Suzanne Goulet and America's Top Frank Sinatra Vocalist, Dave Halston.