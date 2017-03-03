News By Tag
Puppy Mama, Inc. Launching New Website App on March 18th
Puppy Mama, Inc. is leveraging technology to help women share their joy and love for dogs, effortlessly schedule fun meet ups with fellow Puppy Mamas, and rate businesses to advocate for a more pup-friendly world.
Most pet parents see their pups as a valued member of the family and openly admit to having strong attachments to them. Because of this, pet families want to include their canine companions in their daily plans and activities. The Puppy Mama social media app will provide a platform for dog mamas to connect and share with one another, set up puppy play dates and yappy hours, rate hotels, restaurants, bars, since transportation and workspaces according to their dog-friendliness.
In the US, only 8% of workplaces and less than 2% of restaurants are dog friendly. Puppy Mama is on a mission to change these statistics and help the public adapt and embrace a more four-legged friendly lifestyle.
"I started this journey when I realized there's a vast community of women around the world, like me, who love their dogs with a passion and want to bring their best friend wherever they go," expresses Theresa Piasta, Founder & CEO, "Through power by numbers, we believe businesses will change their policies to enable our dogs to join us in our day to day life."
Theresa Piasta spent four years in the U.S. Army, then headed to Wall Street, trading one high-stress job for another. After years of struggling with the severe physical and psychological signs of what was eventually diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she turned her attention to her health. Her healing process included time spent with her dog, Waffles, whom she calls "a 13-pound ball of furry puppy happiness." Their relationship inspired a passion project that has grown into the Puppy Mama tech start-up and lifestyle brand.
Puppy Mama's overall mission is to create a more dog-friendly world and to advocate for the healing power of canine therapy. The Puppy Mama community is a safe place for women to share stories of how their puppies have helped them cope with stress, trauma and depression. In addition, Puppy Mama supports likeminded communities and gives back to service dog organizations that help veterans and those in need with canine therapy.
To really kick-off the launch of this new inspirational app, be sure to attend the Puppy Mama Launch Event Cocktail Paw-Tay! This event will take place on March 18th at 6:00pm at the SF SPCA in San Francisco, California.
Guests can look forward to professional photos on the rose carpet, dog-friendly Sbragia Winery wine tasting, dog trainers teaching new tricks, a puppy selfie station, DJ, music, dancing, and an opportunity to be featured in Puppy Mama's next video. Come decked out in cocktail attire and paw-tay in rose-gold style! For more information and for ticket purchase, please visit: https://puppymamalaunch.splashthat.com.
Learn more at: http://www.puppymama.com/
