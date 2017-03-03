News By Tag
Starlight Homes Announces Availabilities for Memory Impaired San Antonio Assisted Living Residents
Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio recently stated that they have openings for residents suffering from memory impairments. The facility specializes in memory care and offers around the clock care in a comfortable environment.
With resident homes in Alamo Heights and the Northern Hills Subdivision, Starlight Homes offers affordable senior care in a comforting environment. "Our care homes offer a hands on approach to independent living," stated Mr. McDonald. "We allow our residents to live as independently as possible while providing them with the care that they may require depending on their unique memory issues."
McDonald stated that the facility specializes in the unique challenges faced by those with memory impairment. Staff members are trained and educated on how to handle certain issues that may arise with patients who suffer memory loss. The facility strives to provide independent living, allowing residents to take care of themselves to the extent that they are able, while still offering care that they may need and assistance with daily tasks.
McDonald also stated that their employees are all encouraged to continue their education with regards to memory care as well as standard elderly care. Care is provided on a case-by-case basis, customized to meet the unique needs of each resident. McDonald stated that both locations currently have openings for memory care patients and said that those in need of further information can contact the staff at either location to learn more about the services provided and the number of beds that are currently available.
About Starlight Homes
Starlight Homes is owned and operated by Mrs. Andreen and Mr. Andre McDonald, who migrated to Texas from Jamaica. Mr. McDonald holds a Masters of Engineering Degree and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelors of Business Administration with a major in Finance. The couple manages both locations of their care facilities and place importance on independent living in a comfortably controlled environment. The facility was founded as a means of providing memory care to seniors that allows them to maintain a certain level of freedom while still offering the safety and security of a personal care home. More information can be viewed at http://starlight4u.com.
