Fastest growing company mobileLIVE is now Canada's Best Managed Company too
mobileLIVE has won the prestigious title as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies of this year, leaving behind hundreds of other companies who apply to win this coveted title year after year.
Companies which are fully Canadian-owned and managed were selected on the grounds of steadfast revenues along with demonstrating strategy, capability, and commitment to achieve sustainable growth in the Canadian market and adding to the global economy.
"This recognition affirms the company's strong commitment to transforming client's vision into reality, building a collaborative culture, and ensuring financial growth year over year," said Jahan Ali, CEO of mobileLIVE in a statement.
Ali, explains, "Our strengths in operational adaptability and scalability, enterprise-grade solutions, end-user experience driven developments, modular and scalable approach, culture of robotic process and test automation, agile and lean structures along with collaborative working models to co-create, sets us apart."
Established in 1993, 'Canada's Best Managed Companies' is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing companies for their innovative, world-class business practices, distinctive culture and sustained growth.
"It's much more than just financial performance,"
In 2016, mobileLIVE was conferred the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards along with many other notable industry awards for fast growth, innovative approaches, and entrepreneurial qualities.
"Winning the Best Managed Companies title is a proud moment for us," says the excited President, Hussain Qureshi. However, he believes winning is not the end in fact consistently living up to the title is equally important. "We will always go above and beyond in providing disruptive & innovative services to our clients, ensure unique and personalized experiences for end-users along with consistently investing in our team's growth."
The best-managed winners are an important engine of economic growth for being adaptable and sustainable in a global market. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of judges from Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums.
"CIBC is thrilled to congratulate mobileLIVE on being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, recognizing its excellence in leadership, business performance, and innovation,"
2017 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada's Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 19, 2017. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.
About mobileLIVE:mobileLIVE is a professional services company, accelerating digital transformation with custom application development, systems integration, and testing services for the complete mobility ecosystem. Area of specializations includes: Design Thinking Mobile Applications, Front-end Technologies, Cloud, Internet of Things, Robotic Process and Test Automation, Agile Practices, DevOps, Big Data, and Insights.
Website address: www.mobilelive.ca
Debarati Mukherjee
***@mobilelive.ca
