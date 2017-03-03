Woodbury's Nan Rae Gallery to Host 'The Photographic Imaginary,' by Vincent Johnson; March 11

Exhibition Reception Set for Sunday, March 12, on Woodbury Campus

Nine Approaches

-- Looking at photography from myriad perspectives, "The Photographic Imaginary: Nine Approaches to Photography Today" begins a month-long engagement at the Nan Rae Gallery at Woodbury University (http://www.woodbury.edu)on March 11, with an opening reception scheduled for the afternoon of March 12.Noted photographer Vincent Johnson curated the exhibit, which features works by Adrienne DeVine, Buena Johnson, Derrick Maddox, George Pocari, Glen Wilson, Jessica Wimbley, Isabelle Lutterodt, Kathie Foley-Meyer, Salvatore Reda and Toni Scott, in addition to Johnson himself.Vincent Johnson received his MFA from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena (1997) and his BFA from SAIC (1986). Johnson's photographic work is based on theories of color and intensive research into art history. His painting practice engages the history of abstraction and its contemporary turns. He is a 2005 Creative Capital Grantee, and was selected for the New Museum of Contemporary Arts Aldrich Art Award in 2007 and for the Art Matters grant in 2008, and the Foundation for Contemporary Art Fellowship, Los Angeles in 2009. In 2016, Johnson was selected to be the first Artist-in-Residence at the Broodthaers Society of America. Johnson's work has been reviewed inand the. His work has been exhibited at Soho House (curated by ForYourArt), Palihouse, (curated by LAND), Another Year in LA gallery, all in West Hollywood; the Roman Susan gallery, Chicago; The Studio Museum in Harlem and PS1 Museum, New York; the SK Stiftung, Cologne; Santa Monica Museum of Art, LAXART, Las Cienegas Projects, Boston University Art Museum, Kellogg Museum, Cal Poly Pomona, Adamski Gallery of Contemporary Art, Aachen, Lemonsky Projects, Miami, and the Palace of the Inquisition, Evora, Portugal.The title of the exhibition alludes to the question of what constitutes the photographic imaginary today. The overarching theme of the photographic imaginary is essentially photography in its myriad manifestations, from ideas of photography to conception and print. This exhibition will explore several forms of the photographic imaginary, from the real to the unreal, from the dream to what appears to be unaltered and direct photographic truth. The exhibition does not require or even ask for work of that speaks to any particular subject, as it is each artist's individual contemporary vision is the subject of the exhibition as platform for photographic visions. The exhibition takes on Matisse's remark, "Exactitude is not truth," as a challenge.March 11 – April 16Opening reception: Sunday, March 12, 3-5 p.m.Gallery hours:Weds 12- 8 pm, Thurs - Sun 12 - 5 pmNan Rae GalleryWoodbury University7500 Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank818-252-5212Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according toand is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.