PAHO Foundation Appoints New Chief of Staff to Expand Operational Capacity and Partnership Base

 
 
Lisa Tylke, PAHO Foundation's New Chief of Staff
Lisa Tylke, PAHO Foundation's New Chief of Staff
 
ATLANTA - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- PAHO Foundation announces that Lisa Tylke, former Director of Arts DuPage for the DuPage Foundation, will be joining as the Foundation's new Chief of Staff.

"Lisa brings with her a wealth of knowledge in nonprofit development, strategic planning, and fundraising," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said, "We are pleased to welcome a seasoned international development professional like herself to the Foundation, where she can contribute to our mission of creating cross-cutting, institutional change that builds a healthier, more secure future for the families and communities of the Americas."

Reporting to Dr. Ward-Robinson, Tylke will have oversight on the Foundation's overall strategic direction, communications and development strategies, board involvement and relations, and operational systems. Tylke is tasked with leading PAHO Foundation's many strategic initiatives and special projects, aimed at bolstering the Foundation's relationship with both public and private sectors.

Before coming to the Foundation, Tylke was the Director of Arts DuPage at the DuPage Foundation, where she was responsible for the program's strategic planning, design, and implementation and the recruiting and facilitating of a 20-member advisory council. Under her leadership, Arts DuPage successfully developed a comprehensive, cohesive brand and marketing plan and launched an online cultural resource.

Tylke has worked in various nonprofit management and development consulting roles and was the Executive Director of the Chicago Dance Coalition, where she spearheaded the organization's yearly programming, grants opportunities, and professional development services, as well as supervised a 25-member Board of Directors and an association membership of 60 organizations and 160 individuals.

Tylke received her Bachelor's of Science in Dance/Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Master's of Arts in Dance Choreography from the University of Utah. Prior philanthropic functions include serving as Board President to the Glen Ellyn Children's Resource Center (GECRC) for more than five years, where Tylke successfully broadened the organization's reach and support base.

"I am honored to be part of PAHO Foundation's team," Tylke said, "Drawing upon my 30 years of nonprofit experience, I look forward to playing a pivotal role in building upon the Foundation's internal systems and capacities, and by doing so, support the vision of achieving healthier, more resilient lives throughout the Americas."

For more information on PAHO Foundation, visit www.pahofoundation.org.

PAHO Foundation/Viet VoPham
***@pahofoundation.org
