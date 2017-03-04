News By Tag
Petbot Brings Even More Cute Pet Videos to the Internet
Pet Monitor Company Opens Orders for Full Release of Product
The PetBot device is a pet monitor that lets pet parents check in from wherever they are. Using the mobile app, users can see live video, record and play sounds, and drop treats for their furry companions. If they're too busy or get distracted, PetBot will remind them how much they're missed by sending them automatic video Pet Selfies of their pets.
Said Zoran Grabovac, CEO of PetBot, about the customer response, "Pet parents have been finding all kinds of uses for PetBot so far. They absolutely love getting adorable Pet Selfies, and they share them with us all the time! On top of that, they're finding that they can help train their pets through their PetBot using a combination of voice commands and treats. It's been truly inspiring seeing people's reactions to it, we couldn't have asked for anything more."
The PetBot is now available until April 22 at www.petbot.com for $199 USD (and a 10% discount if you buy 2 or more), with shipping anticipated to be in June. The mobile app is free, and there are no monthly charges for using all of PetBot's features.
About PetBot Inc.: PetBot Inc. is a pet monitor company based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 2015, PetBot has designed its signature device to connect pet parents and their fur babies all over the world, with customers in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East.
