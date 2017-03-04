 
Industry News





Petbot Brings Even More Cute Pet Videos to the Internet

Pet Monitor Company Opens Orders for Full Release of Product
 
 
The PetBot
The PetBot
 
TORONTO - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- ​PetBot Inc., a company that makes a Wi-Fi pet monitor that also lets your pets send you video selfies, announced that they are accepting pre-orders for full release of their product. After running a successful crowdfunding campaign in late 2015 that saw nearly $140,000 in sales and more than 600 units shipped worldwide, PetBot is looking to bring Pet Selfies to more pet parents around the globe.

The PetBot device is a pet monitor that lets pet parents check in from wherever they are. Using the mobile app, users can see live video, record and play sounds, and drop treats for their furry companions. If they're too busy or get distracted, PetBot will remind them how much they're missed by sending them automatic video Pet Selfies of their pets.

Said Zoran Grabovac, CEO of PetBot, about the customer response, "Pet parents have been finding all kinds of uses for PetBot so far. They absolutely love getting adorable Pet Selfies, and they share them with us all the time! On top of that, they're finding that they can help train their pets through their PetBot using a combination of voice commands and treats. It's been truly inspiring seeing people's reactions to it, we couldn't have asked for anything more."

The PetBot is now available until April 22 at www.petbot.com for $199 USD (and a 10% discount if you buy 2 or more), with shipping anticipated to be in June. The mobile app is free, and there are no monthly charges for using all of PetBot's features.

About PetBot Inc.: PetBot Inc. is a pet monitor company based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 2015, PetBot has designed its signature device to connect pet parents and their fur babies all over the world, with customers in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East.

Zoran Grabovac
Erika Hoyle
***@petbot.com
