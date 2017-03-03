News By Tag
Office Gallery International announces New Vendor Partnership with Archoustics Northeast
This is seen as a great assist to business owners, says Hilary Troia, co-owner of Office Gallery, noting that the Archoustics technology provides networked, sound masking technology and a soothing background sound throughout a facility.
Archoustics Northeast is the exclusive distributor of the LogiSon® Acoustic Network in New York, Rhode Island, Northern New Jersey, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts. This networked sound masking, paging, and music system is a recognized industry leader is installed in hundreds of millions of square feet worldwide and is recipient of numerous awards for innovation, performance, and ease of use. LogiSon sound masking improves speech privacy and noise control in commercial offices, hospital/healthcare facilities, calls centers, hotels and public buildings.
The LogiSon Acoustic Network distributes a soothing background sound throughout the facility. Though most compare the sound to softly blowing air, it's actually engineered to mask the frequencies in speech, increasing privacy and reducing disruptions. It also covers up incidental noises that would otherwise impact comfort and concentration.
The system's loudspeakers are typically installed in a grid-like pattern above a suspended ceiling; however, they easily blend in with other exposed components in open ceiling applications. Small zones and fine control over both volume and frequency allow the masking sound to be customized to local conditions, ensuring that it's comfortable and effective across the entire space.
Office Gallery has installed the Logison system in their showroom.
"The trend in office space is for open concept and high ceilings which contribute to noise pollution," said Hilary Troia, Vice President and Co-Owner of Office Gallery. "For many businesses there is a need for privacy and to keep information secure and this technology accomplishes that. We look forward to a successful partnership with Archoustics Northeast, this amazing technology is a perfect complement to the beautiful office spaces we design and furnish"
"Archoustics Northeast is very pleased to partner with Office Gallery International. It is clear to us that Hilary and Michael take great pride in designing both beautiful and exceptionally functional workplaces for their clients. This attention to detail sets them apart from others in the industry. We are very appreciative to be represented by them, and to have an attractive demonstration area for the LogiSon system in their dynamic showroom. Technology convergence and integration will continue to increase as successfully functioning office environments evolve. Office Gallery has the vision to adopt cutting edge technology not only in their space planning and design renderings, but also in their product lines."
About Office Gallery International
Office Gallery International (http://officegallery.net/
