RC2A Reduces Risks to Travelers through New Safety and Security Education and Awareness Training

RC2A introduces new safety and security training to help reduce security risks to students, volunteers, adventure seekers and business persons during international travel

Kimberlee Roberts

202.670.6976

***@rc2a.us Kimberlee Roberts202.670.6976

-- RC2A has launched its international travel security education and awareness program. The program is designed to educate travelers studying, volunteering, interning, conducting business, or even vacationing abroad on country specific safety and security concerns; to promote traveler awareness and alertness; and to give travelers effective tools and information to react and respond responsibly in threatening or treacherous situations. Whether you are student, adventure seeker or business person, or you are a humanitarian organization, educational institution or corporation, RC2A can provide the necessary safety and security tools for your global expedition.For a consultation, or to schedule a session in the Washington DC Metropolitan area for your group, visit http://www.RC2A.us/contact-1 (http://www.RC2A.us)or contact us at 202.670.6976;email TravelSecurity@RC2A.us.RC2A is a global security & intelligence consulting firm devoted to ensuring organizations have the security intelligence management needed to identify and mitigate potential risks and threats, and protect the organization's people, mission, intellectual property, and sensitive information. We specialize in program development, implementation, and management; global security education and awareness; security and intelligence analysis and assessment; and investigative support.