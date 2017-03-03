News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RC2A Reduces Risks to Travelers through New Safety and Security Education and Awareness Training
RC2A introduces new safety and security training to help reduce security risks to students, volunteers, adventure seekers and business persons during international travel
For a consultation, or to schedule a session in the Washington DC Metropolitan area for your group, visit http://www.RC2A.us/
RC2A is a global security & intelligence consulting firm devoted to ensuring organizations have the security intelligence management needed to identify and mitigate potential risks and threats, and protect the organization's people, mission, intellectual property, and sensitive information. We specialize in program development, implementation, and management; global security education and awareness; security and intelligence analysis and assessment; and investigative support.
Contact
Kimberlee Roberts
202.670.6976
***@rc2a.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse