Warehouse District Adaptive Reuse Project Celebrates Phoenix Culture
Infused with bright colors, playful shapes, and bold patterns over a raw industrial framework, the newly renovated interior is a reflection of the downtown Phoenix community and its urban surroundings. Mackenzie Collier Interiors custom-designed nearly all of the furniture, lighting, and art features and enlisted the help of several local artists and makers to bring the Phoenix-inspired design to life.
Starting from an empty shell, the interior designers partnered with downtown architecture firm Motley Design Group to incorporate private offices, collaboration spaces, lounge and break areas into the space. Several custom pieces were fabricated with the help of artist/fabricator Ruben Gonzales of 11th Monk3y Industries, among which are unconventional pinwheel cubicles made from Arizona-salvaged barnwood, a large backlit Phoenix transit map feature, and one of the main focal points of the space: a geometric moss wall, with moss supplied by Plant Friends LLC. Elements of Phoenix culture are showcased throughout the space, including large-scale graffiti murals by Phoenix artist Isaac Caruso and a photo wall featuring images of people and sites of downtown captured by photographer Caleb Alvarado and printed by Speedpro Imaging.
Community members gathered in the early evening on February 9 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Equality Heath's new headquarters at 3rd St. and Lincoln, a true extension of the downtown Phoenix community.
More photos available at http://www.mackenziecollierinteriors.com/
About Mackenzie Collier Interiors: Mackenzie Collier Interiors (http://www.mackenziecollierinteriors.com) is a residential & commercial interior design team based in the heart of downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row District, specializing in sustainable, functional design. Best of Houzz award winner five years running.
