 
News By Tag
* Accounting jobs Omaha
* finance jobs Omaha
* Best of B2B
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Omaha
  Nebraska
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Parent Company to Aureus Group Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for Ninth Year in a Row

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Accounting jobs Omaha
* finance jobs Omaha
* Best of B2B

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Omaha - Nebraska - US

Subject:
* Awards

OMAHA, Neb. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The parent company to leading staffing & recruitment agency Aureus Group has been named the #1 Employment Agency in Omaha, Nebraska by B2B Omaha.  C&A Industries, Inc., a national leader in staffing with four affiliate firms under its umbrella, has been recognized by public vote as the "Best of B2B" for the ninth consecutive year.  The announcement is featured in the March 2017 issue of the magazine.

Aureus Group specializes in staffing within the areas of finance & accounting, information technology & information systems, healthcare leadership, and executive search.  Other affiliated C&A firms include Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff.  Aureus Group holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well established regional presence.

B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area.  The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognize the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.

"The most successful organizations are those which hire and retain great people," said Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc.  "We believe that our ability to consistently provide our customers with an outstanding level of service rests with our team of employees who are truly the very best in our industry.  We are proud to have been named the top employment agency in Omaha for an impressive nine consecutive years and we thank each of our employees for being part of it."

For more information about Aureus Group's services, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com.

ABOUT AUREUS GROUP

Aureus Group is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies.  Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, and executive search.  Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive.  Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa.  Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.

ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting.  Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
End
Source:
Email:***@aureusgroup.com
Tags:Accounting jobs Omaha, finance jobs Omaha, Best of B2B
Industry:Human resources
Location:Omaha - Nebraska - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aureus Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share