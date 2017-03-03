News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Parent Company to Aureus Group Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for Ninth Year in a Row
Aureus Group specializes in staffing within the areas of finance & accounting, information technology & information systems, healthcare leadership, and executive search. Other affiliated C&A firms include Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff. Aureus Group holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well established regional presence.
B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area. The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognize the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.
"The most successful organizations are those which hire and retain great people," said Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc. "We believe that our ability to consistently provide our customers with an outstanding level of service rests with our team of employees who are truly the very best in our industry. We are proud to have been named the top employment agency in Omaha for an impressive nine consecutive years and we thank each of our employees for being part of it."
For more information about Aureus Group's services, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com.
ABOUT AUREUS GROUP
Aureus Group is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, and executive search. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa. Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse