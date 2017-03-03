 
Parent Company to Celebrity Staff Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for Ninth Year in a Row

 
 
OMAHA, Neb. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The parent company to leading staffing & recruitment agency Celebrity Staff has been named the #1 Employment Agency in Omaha, Nebraska by "B2B Omaha".  C&A Industries, Inc., a national leader in staffing with four affiliate firms under its umbrella, has been recognized by public vote as the "Best of B2B" for the ninth consecutive year.  The announcement is featured in the March 2017 issue of the magazine.

Celebrity Staff specializes in staffing within administrative, management, and legal fields.  Other affiliated C&A firms include Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, and AurStaff.  Celebrity Staff holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well established regional presence.

B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area.  The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognizes the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.

"The most successful organizations are those which hire and retain great people," said Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc.  "We believe that our ability to consistently provide our customers with an outstanding level of service rests with our team of employees who are truly the very best in our industry.  We are proud to have been named the top employment agency in Omaha for an impressive nine consecutive years and we thank each of our employees for being part of it."

For more information about Celebrity Staff's services, visit https://www.celebritystaff.com.

ABOUT CELEBRITY STAFF:

Celebrity Staff is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies.  Celebrity Staff specializes in the administrative, management, and legal fields.  Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, and contract/supplemental staffing.  Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Celebrity Staff has regional offices located in Lincoln, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.  Celebrity Staff is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.

ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting.  Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
