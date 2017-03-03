News By Tag
Day Pitney Named Law Firm of the Year by Family Wealth Report
In presenting the award to Day Pitney, it was noted that the "judges were impressed by the breadth and diversity of this firm's thought leadership. Their rapid expansion shows real commitment to the sector."
"We are delighted to have been named 'Law Firm of the Year' by those in the industry. It is a great honor to be recognized by Family Wealth Report, and is a reflection of our commitment to provide the highest level of client service to families of wealth and their businesses,"
Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognize companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have "demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016."
"The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature," said ClearView Financial Media's CEO and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris. He was the first to extend his congratulations to all the winners, noting, "These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence,' 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."
With this award, Day Pitney became the only law firm in 2017 to receive accolades at both the Family Wealth Report Awards and Private Asset Management Awards, where the firm was recognized as "Highly Commended" in the "Best Law Firm—Client Service" category and shortlisted in the "Best Trusts and Estates Division" category.
About Day Pitney
Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future. For more information, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com/
