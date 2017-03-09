News By Tag
Bright Bird Press to host THE LAST APRIL Book Launch Party at the Wild Goose Creative
Ohio author Belinda Kroll writes young adult novel about Columbus and Grove City immediately after Abraham Lincoln's Death
This launch party coincides with the 152nd anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's death, which is the inciting incident for this young adult Ohio Civil War novel. In The Last April, Gretchen, a Unionist farm girl, must convince her aunt and mother to believe in President Lincoln's Restoration plan and prove an amnesiac Confederate prisoner is not the infamous John Wilkes Booth.
Join author Belinda Kroll to celebrate the release of The Last April. Kroll spent four years researching life in Grove City and Columbus, OH in the 1860s, focusing on reactions of Ohioans in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. A library member of the Ohio History Connection, Kroll spent hours in their microfilm room poring over contemporary newspapers. Excerpts from contemporary articles are strewn throughout the book. The Last April is an entertaining, thoughtful novel of Ohio after the Civil War, meant to encourage readers to reflect on themes of fear and hope in uncertain political times.
Kroll and Bright Bird Press encourage attendees to submerge themselves on this day in history by spending the morning at the Ohio History Connection learning about Abraham Lincoln (https://www.ohiohistory.org/
The Last April will be available in eBook and Print formats in April 2017. Other Bright Bird Press books will also be available for purchase and autographing:
- Haunting Miss Trentwood (young adult historical)
- Sketchnotes Field Guide for the Busy Yet Inspired Professional (how to)
- Beatrice Learns to Dance (children's story book)
- Catching the Rose (young adult historical)
Cash and credit card accepted. A portion of event proceeds will go to he Columbus Literacy Council.
The Last April
by Belinda Kroll
Bright Bird Press
Paperback, eBook April 2017
ISBN: 978-0-9830786-
Find out more at the author's website http://worderella.com/
Contact
Bright Bird Press
***@brightbirdpress.com
