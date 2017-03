Bright Bird Press to host THE LAST APRIL Book Launch Party at the Wild Goose Creative

Ohio author Belinda Kroll writes young adult novel about Columbus and Grove City immediately after Abraham Lincoln's Death

The Last April (YA Ohio Civil War Novel)

-- Bright Bird Press will host a book launch party for its latest release,, at the Wild Goose Creative (2491 Summit St, Columbus, OH 43202) on Saturday April 15 from 2:30 - 4:30 PM. This event is free and open to the public.This launch party coincides with the 152nd anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's death, which is the inciting incident for this young adult Ohio Civil War novel. In, Gretchen, a Unionist farm girl, must convince her aunt and mother to believe in President Lincoln's Restoration plan and prove an amnesiac Confederate prisoner is not the infamous John Wilkes Booth.Join author Belinda Kroll to celebrate the release of. Kroll spent four years researching life in Grove City and Columbus, OH in the 1860s, focusing on reactions of Ohioans in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. A library member of the Ohio History Connection, Kroll spent hours in their microfilm room poring over contemporary newspapers. Excerpts from contemporary articles are strewn throughout the book.is an entertaining, thoughtful novel of Ohio after the Civil War, meant to encourage readers to reflect on themes of fear and hope in uncertain political times.Kroll and Bright Bird Press encourage attendees to submerge themselves on this day in history by spending the morning at the Ohio History Connection learning about Abraham Lincoln ( https://www.ohiohistory.org/ participate/ event-calendar/ oh... ), and the afternoon at Wild Goose Creative for appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks. Attendees have the option of filling out small activity books to enter a raffle. Attendees must be present with their completed activity books to win prizes.will be available in eBook and Print formats in April 2017. Other Bright Bird Press books will also be available for purchase and autographing:(young adult historical)(how to)(children's story book)(young adult historical)Cash and credit card accepted. A portion of event proceeds will go to he Columbus Literacy Council.Bright Bird PressPaperback, eBook April 2017ISBN: 978-0-9830786-5-4Find out more at the author's website http://worderella.com/ fiction/the- last-april